  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  BHP Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-01 am EDT
38.42 AUD   +2.84%
02:04pMiner BHP warns of inflation risks in 2023, says China demand to stabilize
RE
10/31Australia shares edge higher ahead of cenbank decision
RE
10/31European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
Miner BHP warns of inflation risks in 2023, says China demand to stabilize

11/01/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the BHP logo in this illustration

SYDNEY (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd, the world's biggest miner by market value, said on Wednesday that inflationary pressures would remain a challenge next year, but that China will provide a source of stability for commodity demand.

The mining industry has been weighed down this year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine by a supply bottleneck that sparked off inflation and erased the demand-led inflation the industry had enjoyed previously, James Agar, BHP's group procurement officer, said in a speech at the International Mining and Research Conference in Sydney.

"We do expect the lag effect of inflationary pressures to remain a persistent challenge through the 2023 financial year," Agar said. Globally, the near-term macro outlook remains very uncertain and fragile, he said.

Mining firms have been warning high inflation could hit short-term demand and slow growth plans, although earlier this year skyrocketing prices for iron ore and other resources buoyed profits.

Prices of iron ore have since fallen due to a gloomy outlook for China, the world's biggest steel producer.

Agar said Europe and the U.K. are "almost certainly going to experience recession", and the U.S. economy will slow down. But China's demand for commodities will return as government stimulus measures take effect.

"We think China will be a source of stability for commodity demand over the next 12 months, as stimulus policies progressively take effect," Agar said.

"While stimulus has produced growth in infrastructure and autos, we expect improvement in the housing sector to take a bit longer. The zero-Covid policy remains an overhang that creates additional uncertainty," he said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Praveen Menon


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 106 M - -
Net income 2023 14 621 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,42x
Yield 2023 8,10%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,59 $
Average target price 27,20 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.85%121 078
RIO TINTO PLC-7.26%86 061
GLENCORE PLC33.22%74 066
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)113.25%54 822
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.51%36 408
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-19.55%28 191