    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:27 2023-04-13 am EDT
46.40 AUD   -0.94%
02:26aOz Minerals shareholders approve BHP takeover offer
AN
02:13aBHP Nears Completion of OZ Minerals Acquisition
MT
04/12Australia iron ore hub braces for strongest cyclone in a decade
RE
Oz Minerals shareholders approve BHP takeover offer

04/13/2023 | 02:26am EDT
(Alliance News) - BHP Group Ltd said on Thursday its AUD9.6 billion, around USD6.44 billion, takeover of Oz Minerals Ltd inched closer, after Oz shareholders approved the offer.

The Melbourne-based diversified miner said Oz shareholders gave the thumbs-up on Thursday, paving the way for the group to acquire 100% of Oz. The Oz board had unanimously recommended the offer.

Back in November, BHP increased its non-binding indicative takeover offer for Oz to AUD28.25 per share in cash. This represented a premium of 49% to Oz's closing price of AUD18.92 per share on August 5, when BHP tabled its initial offer.

BHP said on Thursday the deal now required the approval of the Federal Court of Australia. Oz is expected to apply for court orders approving the transaction on Monday next week.

If approved by the court, the scheme is expected to become effective on Tuesday next week and be implemented earlier than thought on May 2, BHP said.

BHP had said in December it expected conditions of the deal to be satisfied by August 31, 2023.

"This is a strong endorsement from OZ Minerals shareholders on the value they will receive under the scheme and the hard work of the OZ Minerals team over many years to create a successful business," BHP Chief Executive Mike Henry said.

"We look forward to bringing together our talent and resources to create an even stronger organisation," he said.

Oz is a gold, copper and nickel miner. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill and Carrapateena mines in South Australia. It also has an interest in the Pedra Branca copper-gold mine in Brazil.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -0.94% 46.4 Delayed Quote.2.65%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.28% 5.4096 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
GOLD 0.17% 2021.62 Delayed Quote.9.93%
OZ MINERALS LIMITED 0.07% 28.17 Delayed Quote.0.90%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.50% 1184.79 Real-time Quote.10.56%
SILVER -0.25% 25.45 Delayed Quote.4.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 443 M - -
Net income 2023 14 930 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 6,66%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,8%
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,31 $
Average target price 30,96 $
Spread / Average Target -1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.65%158 590
RIO TINTO PLC-4.79%115 525
GLENCORE PLC-12.45%73 572
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.16%42 907
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.33%40 834
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.34.59%39 395
