REUTERS NEXT-BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue

Nov 30 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd Chief
Executive Mike Henry told the Reuters NEXT conference on
Wednesday that "all fundamentals are in place" in China for
continued economic growth over the next 20 years.
China, the world's second biggest economy, accounts for more
than 50% of global demand for raw materials. Its economic
activity has this year been dampened by targeted lockdowns in
response to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Henry, head of the world's largest listed mining company,
told the conference he expects to see an "increasing domestic
drive towards economic growth in China".
BHP is a top producer of iron ore, used in the making of
steel going into the construction industry, with more than 250
million tonnes mined in the financial year to June.
Henry said he expects China's steel sector to grow in 2023
as the economy starts responding to government stimulus efforts
and its steel output, which dropped 3.4% in the first seven
months of 2022, slowly recovers.
BHP also mines copper, nickel and other metals needed to
power the energy transition that will help the world meet
climate commitments.
"Decarbonisation, electrification doesn't happen without
mining," Henry said. "The world is going to require roughly four
times as much nickel over the next 30 years as it did in the
past three years, two times as much copper and steel."
AUTOMAKERS IN MINING
Henry played down a recent trend for automakers including
General Motors Co and Stellantis to invest
millions of dollars by taking equity stakes in miners to secure
new sources of nickel, cobalt, lithium and other minerals needed
to build battery cells used in electric vehicles (EVs).
"Whilst in the flurry of initial activity you might see some
auto manufacturers wanting to take a stake in upstream mining,
over time they realise the best allocation of capital for them
is on the businesses they know really well, so manufacturing
automobiles," Henry said.
"If the markets are functioning in a way they should be
functioning, so high liquidity with the right price signals and
so on, they can actually rely upon those markets and on
companies like BHP for that security of supply for the key
metals that they need to produce EV batteries."
