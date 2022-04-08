Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/08 02:10:47 am EDT
51.94 AUD   +1.70%
Woodside investors to benefit from $40 billion merger with BHP arm - KPMG

04/08/2022 | 03:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd's agreed merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm is in the best interest of its shareholders, an independent expert said, valuing the combined group at around $40 billion.

Global miner BHP agreed to hive off its petroleum business to Woodside last year in a nil-premium deal that will give BHP shareholders a 48% stake in the combined group and turn Woodside into a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer.

Accounting firm KPMG assessed the value of the combined group at between $37.2 billion and $42.3 billion, equating to a per share valuation of A$26.25 to A$29.81, which was equal to or more than its estimate of Woodside's current per share value.

"Based on these measures, the proposed transaction is, in our opinion, fair to Woodside shareholders," KPMG said in a report commissioned by Woodside and released to its shareholders on Friday ahead of a vote on the deal on May 19.

Woodside's board unanimously recommended that the company's shareholders vote in favour of the merger.

Its shares fell 1.5% to A$32.40 after the report was released, compared with a 0.5% gain in the broader market.

KPMG's valuation of the combined group was below an estimates by UBS and Credit Suisse, at about A$34.60 a share and A$33 a share respectively, based on the banks' current oil price outlooks.

The independent expert assumed a Brent oil price of $100 a barrel for 2022, falling gradually to $70 a barrel in 2026.

Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic said KPMG's report did not shine as much light on BHP's growth prospects as hoped, including significantly underestimating the potential value of its Calypso gas find in Trinidad.

He also said the cashflow profile showed little increase in free cash flow despite Woodside's Scarborough gas project coming online in 2026, which he said "may flag risk of decline elsewhere, including at Pluto/Sangomar/North West Shelf".

KPMG highlighted the strength of the combined balance sheet, with BHP assets being handed over debt-free, which would lower the combined group's gearing to around 8%, compared with Woodside's target gearing of 15% to 35%.

"BHP Petroleum's asset base provides Woodside with immediate access to significant development and growth opportunities, within a time frame that is unlikely to otherwise have been available to Woodside as a standalone entity," KPMG said.

In a separate announcement, BHP said based on Woodside's share price of $25.55 on April 6, the implied value of BHP Petroleum is $23.4 billion.

Woodside said on Friday it expects to achieve its target of more than $400 million in cost savings from combining the two groups by early 2024, including cutting executive jobs and other staff, but said carrying out the changes would require one-off costs of up to $600 million in the first two years.

The independent expert's report confirmed that Woodside will be inheriting about $3.9 billion in oil and gas closure and rehabilitation liabilities from BHP.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Subhranshu Sahu, Tom Hogue and Jan Harvey)

By Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.70% 51.94 Delayed Quote.23.06%
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) -0.23% 0.43 End-of-day quote.21.47%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.50% 7.306 Delayed Quote.-19.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.48% 100.68 Delayed Quote.35.13%
UBS GROUP AG 1.96% 17.41 Delayed Quote.4.05%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -1.52% 32.4 Delayed Quote.50.02%
WTI -0.62% 96.31 Delayed Quote.34.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 493 M - -
Net income 2022 20 518 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,48x
Yield 2022 8,85%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 38,14 $
Average target price 37,22 $
Spread / Average Target -2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.06%193 020
RIO TINTO PLC24.45%132 120
GLENCORE PLC37.27%87 839
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.90%63 073
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.52%48 295
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.16%43 812