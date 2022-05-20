Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/20 01:40:16 am EDT
47.27 AUD   +2.25%
01:26aWoodside's 'crown jewel' Scarborough gas lures buyers to fill Russia gap
RE
05/19Mining, tech stocks lift Australian shares higher
RE
05/19BHP Group to Pay Woodside Petroleum Shares as Specie Dividend to Shareholders
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Woodside's 'crown jewel' Scarborough gas lures buyers to fill Russia gap

05/20/2022 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum has received strong interest from companies for a stake in the Scarborough natural gas project it is developing off Western Australia in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said on Friday.

Woodside is set to become 100% owner of the $5.7 billion Scarborough project following its merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm, approved by Woodside investors on Thursday.

Australia's largest independent gas producer has long flagged it wanted to sell down its interest, but has been waiting to acquire BHP's stake to be able to provide certainty on the size of its sell-down.

"Scarborough is going to be a crown jewel for Woodside. What's important for us is finding the right partner at the right price," O'Neill told Reuters, adding there could be more than one partner.

Woodside wants to maintain a majority stake, but has not specified what percentage.

"We have had strong interest post-Ukraine, as many customers around the world realise the importance of energy security," O'Neill said, adding that there was interest in both LNG supply and an equity stake in the project.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sanctions have resulted in an indefinite delay to the 20 million tonnes a year Arctic LNG 2 project. LNG buyers and investors are now seeking alternatives.

"They look at Scarborough as a project ... that will be producing in the second-half of the 2020s, filling a gap that is expected to arise in the market at that point in time," O'Neill said.

Scarborough gas will feed Woodside's $6.3 billion Pluto LNG expansion. Its first cargo is expected in 2026.

LNG projects typically seal long-term sales before a final investment decision, but Woodside lined up contracts for only about half its volumes ahead of the Scarborough/Pluto go-ahead last November, positioning it to take advantage of a jump in prices, Wood Mackenzie analyst Dan Toleman said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 2.23% 47.27 Delayed Quote.11.40%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.13% 380.9814 Real-time Quote.126.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.62% 63.125 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -3.35% 28.875 Delayed Quote.36.30%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
01:26aWoodside's 'crown jewel' Scarborough gas lures buyers to fill Russia gap
RE
05/19Mining, tech stocks lift Australian shares higher
RE
05/19BHP Group to Pay Woodside Petroleum Shares as Specie Dividend to Shareholders
MT
05/19BHP : Determination of in specie dividend in connection with the Woodside Merger
PU
05/19BHP : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
05/19European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05/19MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 19, 2022
05/19BHP : BMO Farm to Market Conference 2022
PU
05/19Woodside Shareholders OK Merger With BHP's Petroleum Arm
MT
05/19Australia shares snap four-day rally as bank, tech stocks weigh
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 257 M - -
Net income 2022 21 634 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,47x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 32,63 $
Average target price 37,64 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.28%165 156
RIO TINTO PLC9.30%111 400
GLENCORE PLC32.80%80 669
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.95%51 402
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)42.68%38 383
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.32%36 536