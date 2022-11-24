Workers for Chile's Escondida mine reject BHP proposal, threaten strike

SANTIAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Chile's
Escondida mine, the largest copper deposit in the world, turned
down an offer by BHP and could stop work on Nov. 28 and
30 if the company does not meet their demands, a union source
told Reuters on Thursday.
BHP announced earlier this week that it reached a deal with
the union to avert a work stoppage, but the agreement had to be
ratified by its members.
"The assemblies together with the board of directors decided
to reject the company's proposal," the union said in a
statement, adding that its members considered proposed security
measures to be "insufficient" and wanted "concrete and
verifiable" measures like joint inspections of work areas.
"In addition, immediate compliance with other measures due
to legal violations will be insisted on," the statement said.
"In the event that these requirements are not accepted, the
Union will carry out the strike on Monday, November 28 and
Wednesday, November 30, 2022."
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The union members presented a request for various hygiene
and safety measures that include verification of environmental
conditions in workplaces, availability of personal protection
equipment and more.
The union said the company offered a bonus equivalent to
about $3,100 per worker and to regularize an operating practice
that was not included in the current collective agreement.
BHP and the powerful union have clashed on several
occasions. In 2017, workers staged a strike lasting more than 40
days in the middle of a contract negotiation.
