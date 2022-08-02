BHPA : OTC Attorney Letter 2022

MCMURDO LAW GROUP, LLC 1185 Avenue of the Americas Matthew C. McMurdo | 917 318 2865 |matt@nannaronelaw.com 3r d Floor New York, NY 10036

Date: August 2, 2021

OTC Markets Group, Inc.

300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor

New York, NY 10282

Re: BHPA Inc.

Dear Sir or Madam:

I have been retained by BHPA Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Issuer"), to render an opinion as to whether the Annual Reports for the years ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, both published by the Issuer on the OTC Disclosure & News Service on August 1, 2022 (together, the "Information") constitute adequate current information for purposes of Rule 144(c)(2) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"). I represent the Issuer as special corporate counsel. I do not beneficially own any shares of the Issuer's securities. I have not received, nor have an agreement to receive in the future, any shares of the Issuer's securities, in payment for my services.

OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") may rely on this opinion in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) of the Act.

I have examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as I have deemed necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this opinion. As to matters of fact, I have made such inquiries of the Issuer's officers as I deemed necessary to render this opinion, and I believe that such sources were reliable.

The person responsible for preparing the financial statements of the Issuer contained in the Information is Mario Beckles who is qualified to prepare financial statements by virtue of being a certified public accountant. The financial statements have not been audited.

The Issuer's transfer agent is VStock Transfer LLC (the "Agent"). The Agent is registered with the SEC as such under the Securities Act. We have confirmed the number of outstanding shares of the Issuer set forth in the Information with the Agent.

The undersigned attorney has (a) personally met with management and a majority of the directors of the Issuer, namely Chen Lu and Echo Lin (b) reviewed the Information posted

