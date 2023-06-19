Advanced search
    BIA   IT0004222102

BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A

(BIA)
  Report
2023-06-19
0.2810 EUR   -1.06%
Bialetti Holding buys shares in Bialetti Industrie

06/19/2023 | 01:22pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Monday that Bialetti Holding Srl, linked to board chairman Francesco Ranzoni, has purchased 200,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.1712, for a total consideration of EUR34,240.

In a second transaction, however, Bialetti Holding took over another 200,000 shares at a price of EUR0.0684 for EUR13,680.

Bialetti Industrie's stock closed Monday down 1.1 percent at EUR0.28 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 154 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -4,37 M -4,37 M
Net Debt 2022 109 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,9 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 030
Free-Float 42,9%
Technical analysis trends BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidio Cozzi Chief Commercial Officer
Michela Partipilo Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Ranzoni Chairman
Elena Crespi Independent Director
Anna Luisa Spadari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A4.99%48
RATIONAL AG18.02%8 136
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-7.71%3 462
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-3.07%2 268
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.42.57%1 974
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.1.78%1 489
