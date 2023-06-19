Bialetti Holding buys shares in Bialetti Industrie

(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Monday that Bialetti Holding Srl, linked to board chairman Francesco Ranzoni, has purchased 200,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.1712, for a total consideration of EUR34,240.

In a second transaction, however, Bialetti Holding took over another 200,000 shares at a price of EUR0.0684 for EUR13,680.

Bialetti Industrie's stock closed Monday down 1.1 percent at EUR0.28 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

