    IT0004222102

BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A

(BIA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.2590 EUR   -3.36%
01:46pBialetti Holding rises in Bialetti Industrie by taking over 100,000 shares
AN
05/19Bialetti chairman buys 200,000 shares
AN
05/18Mib bullish; new contracts for Saipem
AN
Bialetti Holding rises in Bialetti Industrie by taking over 100,000 shares

05/26/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Friday that Bialetti Holding Srl has acquired 100,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.2660, for a total value of EUR26,600 or so.

Bialetti Industrie's stock closed Friday down 3.4 percent at EUR0.26 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 154 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -4,28 M -4,28 M
Net Debt 2022 109 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,4 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 030
Free-Float 42,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidio Cozzi Chief Commercial Officer
Michela Partipilo Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Ranzoni Chairman
Elena Crespi Independent Director
Anna Luisa Spadari Independent Director
