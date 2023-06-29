(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Thursday that Bialetti Holding Srl has acquired 100,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.2976, for a total consideration of EUR29,760.00.

Bialetti Industrie's stock closed Thursday in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR0.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

