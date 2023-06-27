(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Tuesday that Bialetti Holding Srl has acquired 160,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.29 or so, for a total consideration of EUR46,400 or so.

Bialetti Industrie's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR0.28 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

