(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Thursday that Bialetti Holding Srl has acquired 50,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.2964, for a total consideration of EUR14,8200.00.

Bialetti Industrie's stock closed Thursday in the green by 2.7 percent at EUR0.30 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

