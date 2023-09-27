(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Wednesday that Bialetti Holding Srl has acquired 314,461 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR0.2830, for a total value of about EUR89,000.

Bialetti Industrie's stock closed Wednesday up 5.7 percent at EUR0.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.