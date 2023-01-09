Bialetti, chief financial officer Marco Deotto resigns

(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Monday that the Bialetti Group's Chief Financial Officer, Marco Deotto, has resigned to embark on a new professional experience.

Deotto will retain his duties and responsibilities as Bialetti Industrie's Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relator and strategic executive of the Bialetti Group until Feb. 19, 2023.

On Monday, Bialetti closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR0.28 per share.

