  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Bialetti Industrie S.p.A
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIA   IT0004222102

BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A

(BIA)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2023-01-09 am EST
0.2800 EUR   +1.63%
Bialetti, chief financial officer Marco Deotto resigns

01/09/2023 | 12:56pm EST
(Alliance News) - Bialetti Industrie Spa announced Monday that the Bialetti Group's Chief Financial Officer, Marco Deotto, has resigned to embark on a new professional experience.

Deotto will retain his duties and responsibilities as Bialetti Industrie's Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relator and strategic executive of the Bialetti Group until Feb. 19, 2023.

On Monday, Bialetti closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR0.28 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 148 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2021 5,76 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
Net Debt 2021 110 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,6 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 42,9%
Managers and Directors
Egidio Cozzi Chief Commercial Officer
Francesco Ranzoni Chairman
Elena Crespi Independent Director
Anna Luisa Spadari Independent Director
Amelia Mazzucchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A1.85%45
RATIONAL AG4.50%6 999
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.10.48%4 235
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED0.28%2 311
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.18.55%1 775
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.7.92%1 472