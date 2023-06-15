D'Amico the best; Gabetti trailing.

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

d'Amico takes the top spot and rises 5.5 percent to EUR0.38 per share. The company announced Tuesday that shareholders approved the amalgamation of the company's shares in the ratio of one new share for every ten existing shares.

As a result of the amalgamation, the company's share capital will be USD62.1 million and divided into 124.1 million no par value shares.

In connection with and as a result of the company's new share capital, the shareholders' meeting also resolved to consequently amend the company's authorized share capital to an amount of USD87.5 million, divided into 175.0 million shares, and to renew, for a period of five years, the related authorization of the board of directors to increase the issued capital up to the maximum amount of the authorized capital and to exclude or limit the shareholders' pre-emptive rights.

Also doing well was Bialetti Industrie, up 4.0 percent. The company reported Wednesday that its chairman, Francesco Ranzoni, through Bialetti Holding Srl, purchased 590,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR0.2369, for a total value of EUR116,081.00.

In the last month, the stock has risen 17 percent and 0.9 percent in the last six months, while it has given up 2.8 percent in the last year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

At the bottom sits Gabetti, down 4.3%. The stock has lalsed on the parterre 9.6 percent in the past thirty days, 17 percent in the past six months, and 25 percent in the past twelve.

