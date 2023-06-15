Advanced search
    BIA   IT0004222102

BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A

(BIA)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  08:07:03 2023-06-15 am EDT
0.2930 EUR   +6.55%
07:48aD'Amico the best; Gabetti trailing.
AN
06:12aMib continues bearish; selling on Juventus FC
AN
03:54aMilan bearish; FinecoBank holds out in green
AN
D'Amico the best; Gabetti trailing.

06/15/2023 | 07:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

d'Amico takes the top spot and rises 5.5 percent to EUR0.38 per share. The company announced Tuesday that shareholders approved the amalgamation of the company's shares in the ratio of one new share for every ten existing shares.

As a result of the amalgamation, the company's share capital will be USD62.1 million and divided into 124.1 million no par value shares.

In connection with and as a result of the company's new share capital, the shareholders' meeting also resolved to consequently amend the company's authorized share capital to an amount of USD87.5 million, divided into 175.0 million shares, and to renew, for a period of five years, the related authorization of the board of directors to increase the issued capital up to the maximum amount of the authorized capital and to exclude or limit the shareholders' pre-emptive rights.

----------

Also doing well was Bialetti Industrie, up 4.0 percent. The company reported Wednesday that its chairman, Francesco Ranzoni, through Bialetti Holding Srl, purchased 590,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price per unit of EUR0.2369, for a total value of EUR116,081.00.

In the last month, the stock has risen 17 percent and 0.9 percent in the last six months, while it has given up 2.8 percent in the last year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

At the bottom sits Gabetti, down 4.3%. The stock has lalsed on the parterre 9.6 percent in the past thirty days, 17 percent in the past six months, and 25 percent in the past twelve.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A 6.18% 0.293 Real-time Quote.1.66%
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. 4.82% 0.3805 Real-time Quote.-2.68%
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.50% 27671.73 Delayed Quote.17.30%
GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS S.P.A. -4.32% 0.909 Real-time Quote.-9.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 154 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 -4,00 M -4,34 M -4,34 M
Net Debt 2022 109 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,5 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 030
Free-Float 42,9%
Chart BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A
Duration : Period :
Bialetti Industrie S.p.A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Egidio Cozzi Chief Commercial Officer
Michela Partipilo Chief Financial Officer
Francesco Ranzoni Chairman
Elena Crespi Independent Director
Anna Luisa Spadari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIALETTI INDUSTRIE S.P.A1.66%46
RATIONAL AG15.59%7 914
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-6.12%3 442
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-2.03%2 271
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.42.94%1 864
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.2.53%1 482
