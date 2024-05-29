Real-time
Euronext Paris
08:03:38 2024-05-29 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
67.6
EUR
+0.45%
+1.35%
+7.56%
BIC : AGM Presentation English 290524
May 29, 2024 at 07:40 am EDT
Combined General Meeting
MAY 29, 2024
Legal Opening
Statement
LAURA VANHOUTTE
DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE & SECURITIES AND BOARD SECRETARY
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING May 29, 2024
2
2023: Highlights
2023 Performance and Horizon strategic plan achievements
FY 2023 and Q1 2024 Consolidated results
Sustainable development achievements
Flame for Life division: Growth acceleration in Europe
Governance
AGENDA
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING May 29, 2024
3
2023: Highlights
GONZALVE BICH
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING May 29, 2024
4
2023 - Another year of profitable growth
ANOTHER YEAR
FUTURE GROWTH
ATTRACTIVE
OF NET SALES GROWTH
ENSURED BY SOLID
SHAREHOLDER
AND OPERATIONAL
COMMERCIAL EXECUTION
RETURN
EXCELLENCE
AND SUSTAINABLE
INNOVATION
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING May 29, 2024
5
Attractive Shareholder Remuneration Policy
210
220
€2.85
€1.42
in million euros
60
60
Ordinary
Exceptional
dividend
(1)
dividend
(2)
117
120
134
40
40
for 2023 fiscal year
39
7
39
50%
payout
2023
ratio
(3)
110
95
110
120
81
up to
2024 Share
€40m
buyback program
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024e
Ordinary
Exceptional
Share buyback
Exceptional
dividend
dividend
share buyback
(1) Payable on June 12, 2024, subject to the May 29, 2024, AGM approval - Based on 42,270,689 shares
(2) Payable on September 18, 2024, subject to the May 29, 2024, AGM approval - Based on 42,270,689 shares
(3) Dividend per share / Adjusted EPS Group share
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING
May 29, 2024
6
2023 Performance and Horizon strategic plan achievements
GONZALVE BICH
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING May 29, 2024
7
FY 2023 and Q1 2024
Consolidated results
FRANÇOISE TAINE
VICE PRESIDENT - GROUP FINANCIAL
CONTROLLER
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING May 29, 2024
8
2023 Key Financial Figures
NET SALES
ADJUSTED EBIT
(1)
€2,263m
€333m
Change at constant
Change as reported
currency
+6.9%
+9.2%
Change at constant
aEBIT Margin
Currency excl. Argentina
Adjusted means excluding normalized items
Before acquisitions and disposals
ADJUSTED EPS
(1)
FREE CASH FLOW
(2)
€5.70
€249m
Change as reported
Net Cash Position
+11.3%
€385m
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING May 29, 2024
9
2023 Performance by division
HUMAN EXPRESSION
Net Sales
Adjusted EBIT
(2)
€845.9m €60.5m
Margin
+10.2%
(1) 7.2% Growth at constant currency
Adjusted means excluding normalized items
FLAME FOR LIFE
Net Sales
Adjusted EBIT
(2)
€851.5m €290.4m
Margin
+3.3%
(1) 34.1%
BLADE EXCELLENCE
Net Sales
Adjusted EBIT
(2)
€536.8m €68.4m
Margin
+17.8%
(1) 12.7%
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING May 29, 2024
10
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer BIC SA published this content on
29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
29 May 2024 11:39:11 UTC.
Transcript : Société BIC SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
03:00am
Lo Bosworth and BIC Soleil Escape Razors Launch Limited-Edition 5 Senses Shave Kit
May. 15
CI
BIC : A decent showing in Q1; North America remains a concern
Apr. 24
Transcript : Société BIC SA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 24, 2024
Apr. 24
Bic: targets sales growth of between +5% and +7% in 2024
Apr. 23
CF
Tranche Update on Société BIC SA (ENXTPA:BB)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 12, 2023.
Apr. 22
CI
Bic Camera's Attributable Profit Soars 32% in Fiscal H1
Apr. 12
MT
UBS Downgrades Bic to Neutral from Buy, Lifts PT
Feb. 29
MT
Bic: weighed down by a broker downgrade
Feb. 29
CF
BIC : UBS downgrades its recommendation
Feb. 29
CF
BIC : Q4 results – investors cheer the strong profitability, FCF and the extraordinary dividend
Feb. 20
CAC40: flirts with 7800 pts, sets new records
Feb. 20
CF
CAC40: crosses the 7800 mark, W-Street ignores decline
Feb. 20
CF
CAC40: crosses the 8,000 mark, W-Street ignores decline
Feb. 20
CF
CAC40: towards 4th record in a row, thanks to Air Liquide
Feb. 20
CF
CAC40: Air Liquide's performance supports the index
Feb. 20
CF
Transcript : Société BIC SA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
Feb. 20
Société BIC SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 19
CI
Global markets live: Apple, Nintendo, Super Micro Computer, Currys, ABB...
Feb. 19
Bic: adjusted EPS more than doubled in Q4
Feb. 19
CF
BIC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024
Feb. 19
CI
Tranche Update on Société BIC SA (ENXTPA:BB)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 12, 2023.
Feb. 18
CI
Société BIC SA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 18
CI
Bic Camera’s Attributable Profit Jumps 103.3% in Fiscal Q1 as Higher Sales More than Offsets Impairment Losses
Jan. 14
MT
Bic: cancellation of treasury shares
Dec. 13
CF
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- lighters (38%);
- stationery (37%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.;
- razors (24%);
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (30%), North America (39%), Latin America (20%), Middle East and Africa (7%), Oceania and Asia (4%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
67.3
EUR
Average target price
77
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.41% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1