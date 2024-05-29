Combined General Meeting

MAY 29, 2024

Legal Opening

Statement

LAURA VANHOUTTE

DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE & SECURITIES AND BOARD SECRETARY

  • 2023: Highlights
  • 2023 Performance and Horizon strategic plan achievements
  • FY 2023 and Q1 2024 Consolidated results
  • Sustainable development achievements
  • Flame for Life division: Growth acceleration in Europe
  • Governance

AGENDA

2023: Highlights

GONZALVE BICH

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

2023 - Another year of profitable growth

ANOTHER YEAR

FUTURE GROWTH

ATTRACTIVE

OF NET SALES GROWTH

ENSURED BY SOLID

SHAREHOLDER

AND OPERATIONAL

COMMERCIAL EXECUTION

RETURN

EXCELLENCE

AND SUSTAINABLE

INNOVATION

Attractive Shareholder Remuneration Policy

210

220

€2.85

€1.42

in million euros

60

60

Ordinary

Exceptional

dividend(1)

dividend(2)

117

120

134

40

40

for 2023 fiscal year

39

7

39

50%

payout2023

ratio(3)

110

95

110

120

81

up to

2024 Share

€40m

buyback program

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024e

Ordinary

Exceptional

Share buyback

Exceptional

dividend

dividend

share buyback

(1) Payable on June 12, 2024, subject to the May 29, 2024, AGM approval - Based on 42,270,689 shares

(2) Payable on September 18, 2024, subject to the May 29, 2024, AGM approval - Based on 42,270,689 shares

(3) Dividend per share / Adjusted EPS Group share

2023 Performance and Horizon strategic plan achievements

GONZALVE BICH

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

FY 2023 and Q1 2024

Consolidated results

FRANÇOISE TAINE

VICE PRESIDENT - GROUP FINANCIAL

CONTROLLER

2023 Key Financial Figures

NET SALES

ADJUSTED EBIT(1)

€2,263m €333m

Change at constant

Change as reported

currency

+6.9%

+9.2%

Change at constant

aEBIT Margin

Currency excl. Argentina

+3.7%

14.7%

  1. Adjusted means excluding normalized items
  2. Before acquisitions and disposals

ADJUSTED EPS(1)

FREE CASH FLOW(2)

€5.70€249m

Change as reported

Net Cash Position

+11.3% €385m

2023 Performance by division

HUMAN EXPRESSION

Net Sales

Adjusted EBIT(2)

€845.9m €60.5m

Margin

+10.2%(1) 7.2%

  1. Growth at constant currency
  2. Adjusted means excluding normalized items

FLAME FOR LIFE

Net Sales

Adjusted EBIT(2)

€851.5m €290.4m

Margin

+3.3%(1) 34.1%

BLADE EXCELLENCE

Net Sales

Adjusted EBIT(2)

€536.8m €68.4m

Margin

+17.8%(1) 12.7%

