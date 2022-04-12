Log in
BIC: Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 18, 2022 Meeting notice  

04/12/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                        

Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 18, 2022
Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 12, 2022 The Shareholders of SOCIETE BIC are invited to participate to the Combined Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 9:30 am at the Cloud Business Center - 10 bis, rue du 4 septembre, 75002 Paris, France.

The related meeting notice (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO1) on 11 April 2022 and includes the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions and the terms of participation and voting at this AGM.

Documents and information concerning the AGM will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations and notably, on the BIC’s website at the following link: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 ResultsApril 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting18 May, 2022
1st Half 2022 ResultsAugust 2, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 ResultsOctober 27, 2022


1 BALO: bulletins of French legal announcements

Attachment


