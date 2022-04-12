BIC: Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 18, 2022 Meeting notice  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 18, 2022

Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 12, 2022 – The Shareholders of SOCIETE BIC are invited to participate to the Combined Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that will take place on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 9:30 am at the Cloud Business Center - 10 bis, rue du 4 septembre, 75002 Paris, France.

The related meeting notice (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO1) on 11 April 2022 and includes the agenda, the draft text of the resolutions and the terms of participation and voting at this AGM.

Documents and information concerning the AGM will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations and notably, on the BIC’s website at the following link: https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022





1 BALO: bulletins of French legal announcements

