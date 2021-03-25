BIC: Appointment of Interim Non-Executive Chair and Independent Lead-Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Appointment of Interim Non-Executive Chair

and Independent Lead-Director

CLICHY, FRANCE – 25 March 2021 – BIC announced in February 2021 that Pierre Vareille, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, would not stand for re-election at the next Annual Shareholder's Meeting on 19 May 2021. The recruitment of a new Independent Non-Executive Chair remains underway, though no longer expected to be completed before BIC's 2021 Annual Shareholders' General Meeting.

Consequently, the Board of Directors will submit John Glen's re-election as Director at the upcoming Annual Shareholder's Meeting and intends to appoint him to serve as Interim Non-Executive Chairman. John Glen's mandate as Director will be effective for a period of one year. The Board also intends to appoint Elizabeth Bastoni as Interim Independent Lead-Director. The Interim Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Lead-Director will serve until the following AGM.

John Glen has served as BIC's Non-Executive Director since December 2008 and chaired the Audit Committee until December 2020.

Elizabeth Bastoni joined BIC as Non-Executive Director in May 2013 and chairs the Remuneration and the Nominations, Governance and CSR committees.

