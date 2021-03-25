Log in
BIC    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
BIC: Appointment of Interim Non-Executive Chair and Independent Lead-Director

03/25/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                           

Appointment of Interim Non-Executive Chair
and Independent Lead-Director

CLICHY, FRANCE – 25 March 2021 – BIC announced in February 2021 that Pierre Vareille, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, would not stand for re-election at the next Annual Shareholder's Meeting on 19 May 2021. The recruitment of a new Independent Non-Executive Chair remains underway, though no longer expected to be completed before BIC's 2021 Annual Shareholders' General Meeting.  

Consequently, the Board of Directors will submit John Glen's re-election as Director at the upcoming Annual Shareholder's Meeting and intends to appoint him to serve as Interim Non-Executive Chairman. John Glen's mandate as Director will be effective for a period of one year. The Board also intends to appoint Elizabeth Bastoni as Interim Independent Lead-Director. The Interim Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Lead-Director will serve until the following AGM. 

John Glen has served as BIC's Non-Executive Director since December 2008 and chaired the Audit Committee until December 2020. 

Elizabeth Bastoni joined BIC as Non-Executive Director in May 2013 and chairs the Remuneration and the Nominations, Governance and CSR committees. 

Contact


Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
 isegonzac@image7.fr


ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2021 Results April 27, 2020
2021 AGM May 19, 2021
First Half 2021 Results July 28, 2021
3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 27, 2021

 

Attachment


