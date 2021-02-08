Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bic    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/05 11:37:05 am
47.84 EUR   +0.08%
02/07BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For January 2021    
GL
02/07BIC : Sharebuybacks january 2021
PU
01/29BIC : SPONSORED SAILOR PLACES THIRD IN THE VENDEE GLOBE OCEAN…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For January 2021    

02/08/2021 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For January 2021

CLICHY – February 05, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for January 2021 :

-       No transactions for January 2021.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Sophie Palliez-Capian – V.P., Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
Investor RelationsPress
Sophie Palliez-Capian + 33 6 87 89 33 51
sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

 

Michele Ventura +33 1 45 19 52 98
michele.ventura@bicworld.com		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise + 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac : + 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Full-Year 2020 Results17 February 2021Conference call and Webcast
Q1 2021 Results28 April 2021Conference call
2021 AGM19 May 2021Meeting
H1 2021 Results29 July 2021Conference call
Q3 2021 Results28 October 2021Conference call

Attachment


All news about BIC
02/07BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For January 2021    
GL
02/07BIC : Sharebuybacks january 2021
PU
01/29BIC : SPONSORED SAILOR PLACES THIRD IN THE VENDEE GLOBE OCEAN…
PU
01/29BIC : GERMANY PARTICIPATES IN LYRECO SALES CONVENTION'S FIRST…
PU
01/29GameStop or the revenge of small investors
01/13BIC : CEO Action Pledge
PU
01/13BIC : JOINS MORE THAN 1,500 CEOS PLEDGING TO ADVANCE…
PU
01/07BIC : TRADING IN OWN SHARES – DECEMBER 2020
PU
01/07BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For December 2020    
GL
2020BIC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 678 M 2 019 M 2 019 M
Net income 2020 129 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2020 148 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 4,80%
Capitalization 2 145 M 2 581 M 2 582 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 12 777
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 61,10 €
Last Close Price 47,84 €
Spread / Highest target 56,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chad J. Spooner Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Vareille Chairman
Laurent Serano Chief Information Officer
Charles Morgan Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIC3.42%2 581
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED10.96%6 457
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.11.81%3 770
BRADY CORPORATION-8.07%2 526
ASKUL CORPORATION1.04%1 887
OKAMURA CORPORATION15.60%997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ