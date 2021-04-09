BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For March 2021

CLICHY – April 09, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2021 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 12/03/21 4,500 49.6549 223,447.05 15/03/21 4,354 49.8857 217,202.34 15/03/21 326 49.8857 16,262.74 16/03/21 4,490 49.7636 223,438.56 17/03/21 4,620 50.1422 231,656.96 18/03/21 4,265 51.1074 217,973.06 19/03/21 3,845 51.7547 198,996.82 22/03/21 3,890 52.1183 202,740.19 23/03/21 3,920 50.8229 199,225.77 24/03/21 4,230 50.3175 212,843.03 25/03/21 4,830 50.2356 242,637.95 26/03/21 4,890 50.1734 245,347.93 29/03/21 4,900 50.4570 247,239.30 30/03/21 822 50.1753 41,244.10 30/03/21 3,818 50.1753 191,569.30 31/03/21 4,900 49.8282 244,158.18 TOTAL 62,600 50.4151 3,155,983.26

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact





Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2021 Results April 27, 2021 2021 AGM May 19, 2021 First Half 2021 Results July 28, 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 27, 2021

Attachment