BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2022

06/14/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2022

CLICHY June 13, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for May 2022 :

 

Date 		 

Number of shares 		Average weighted price in €  

Amount in
02/05/2022 2 571 56,5111 145 290,04
02/05/2022 129 56,5111 7 289,93
03/05/2022 2 650 57,0776 151 255,64
04/05/2022 2 700 56,2057 151 755,39
05/05/2022 2 650 56,9262 150 854,43
06/05/2022 2 650 56,6971 150 247,32
06/05/2022 2 055 56,7500 116 621,25
06/05/2022 7 421 56,7500 421 141,75
06/05/2022 38 251 56,7500 2 170 744,25
09/05/2022 2 700 56,8618 153 526,86
09/05/2022 19 455 56,4000 1 097 262,00
10/05/2022 2 700 56,5317 152 635,59
11/05/2022 2 700 56,8123 153 393,21
12/05/2022 2 700 56,6294 152 899,38
13/05/2022 2 600 57,3402 149 084,52
16/05/2022 2 496 57,5918 143 749,13
17/05/2022 2 600 57,5378 149 598,28
18/05/2022 2 600 57,5656 149 670,56
19/05/2022 2 700 55,9893 151 171,11
20/05/2022 2 700 56,2257 151 809,39
23/05/2022 2 700 56,3919 152 258,13
24/05/2022 2 700 56,1098 151 496,46
25/05/2022 2 700 55,9998 151 199,46
26/05/2022 2 700 55,9156 150 972,12
27/05/2022 2 700 55,8459 150 783,93
30/05/2022 2 700 54,1844 146 297,88
31/05/2022 2 800 53,4119 149 553,32
TOTAL 126 028 56,5157 7 122 561,33

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

 

Attachment


