BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2022
06/14/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
CLICHY–June13,2022
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for May 2022 :
Date
Numberofshares
Averageweightedprice in €
Amountin€
02/05/2022
2 571
56,5111
145 290,04
02/05/2022
129
56,5111
7 289,93
03/05/2022
2 650
57,0776
151 255,64
04/05/2022
2 700
56,2057
151 755,39
05/05/2022
2 650
56,9262
150 854,43
06/05/2022
2 650
56,6971
150 247,32
06/05/2022
2 055
56,7500
116 621,25
06/05/2022
7 421
56,7500
421 141,75
06/05/2022
38 251
56,7500
2 170 744,25
09/05/2022
2 700
56,8618
153 526,86
09/05/2022
19 455
56,4000
1 097 262,00
10/05/2022
2 700
56,5317
152 635,59
11/05/2022
2 700
56,8123
153 393,21
12/05/2022
2 700
56,6294
152 899,38
13/05/2022
2 600
57,3402
149 084,52
16/05/2022
2 496
57,5918
143 749,13
17/05/2022
2 600
57,5378
149 598,28
18/05/2022
2 600
57,5656
149 670,56
19/05/2022
2 700
55,9893
151 171,11
20/05/2022
2 700
56,2257
151 809,39
23/05/2022
2 700
56,3919
152 258,13
24/05/2022
2 700
56,1098
151 496,46
25/05/2022
2 700
55,9998
151 199,46
26/05/2022
2 700
55,9156
150 972,12
27/05/2022
2 700
55,8459
150 783,93
30/05/2022
2 700
54,1844
146 297,88
31/05/2022
2 800
53,4119
149 553,32
TOTAL
126028
56,5157
7122561,33
