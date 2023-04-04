Advanced search
    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25:05 2023-04-04 am EDT
59.55 EUR   +1.36%
BIC : Disclosure of trading in own shares for March 2023

04/04/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                        

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For March 2023

CLICHY – April 05, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2023 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
01/03/202312 00061,5183738 219,60
02/03/202312 00061,6955740 346,00
02/03/202315061,67509 251,25
02/03/20239 85061,6750607 498,75
03/03/20232 50061,7500154 375,00
03/03/20234 40061,7583271 736,52
03/03/20235 00061,7500308 750,00
06/03/202311 20961,6730691 292,88
07/03/202315 00062,4248936 372,56
08/03/20237 93262,1629493 076,12
08/03/20233 00062,1500186 450,00
09/03/20234 80062,5250300 120,00
09/03/20232 31262,6378144 818,59
09/03/20239 68862,6378606 835,01
10/03/20237 02162,0051435 337,89
10/03/20234 97962,0051308 723,45
13/03/20237 00759,7877418 932,41
13/03/202311 99359,7877717 033,89
14/03/202318 33559,87391 097 787,96
14/03/202312 00059,9047718 856,40
15/03/20237 52059,2811445 793,87
15/03/202312 00059,1771710 125,20
16/03/20238 00058,8665470 931,70
16/03/20231 93659,1000114 417,60
16/03/20232 00058,8750117 750,00
17/03/20232 00058,9500117 900,00
17/03/202312 00058,8560706 272,00
20/03/202330 85758,35651 800 706,52
22/03/20232 07459,2150122 811,91
24/03/20237 50059,3277444 957,75
27/03/202312 40559,8000741 819,00
27/03/20238 00059,8644478 915,20
TOTAL267 46860,411816 158 215,03

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Kimberly Stewart
Head of Investor Relations
kimberly.stewart@bicworld.com  

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2023 ResultsApril 25, 2023 (post market close)
2023 Annual General MeetingMay 16, 2023
2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 ResultsJuly 26, 2023 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 ResultsOctober 25, 2023 (post market close)

Attachment


