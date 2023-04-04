BIC : Disclosure of trading in own shares for March 2023
04/04/2023 | 12:43pm EDT
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares ForMarch 2023
CLICHY – April05, 2023
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2023 :
Date
Number of shares
Averageweightedprice in €
Amount in €
01/03/2023
12 000
61,5183
738 219,60
02/03/2023
12 000
61,6955
740 346,00
02/03/2023
150
61,6750
9 251,25
02/03/2023
9 850
61,6750
607 498,75
03/03/2023
2 500
61,7500
154 375,00
03/03/2023
4 400
61,7583
271 736,52
03/03/2023
5 000
61,7500
308 750,00
06/03/2023
11 209
61,6730
691 292,88
07/03/2023
15 000
62,4248
936 372,56
08/03/2023
7 932
62,1629
493 076,12
08/03/2023
3 000
62,1500
186 450,00
09/03/2023
4 800
62,5250
300 120,00
09/03/2023
2 312
62,6378
144 818,59
09/03/2023
9 688
62,6378
606 835,01
10/03/2023
7 021
62,0051
435 337,89
10/03/2023
4 979
62,0051
308 723,45
13/03/2023
7 007
59,7877
418 932,41
13/03/2023
11 993
59,7877
717 033,89
14/03/2023
18 335
59,8739
1 097 787,96
14/03/2023
12 000
59,9047
718 856,40
15/03/2023
7 520
59,2811
445 793,87
15/03/2023
12 000
59,1771
710 125,20
16/03/2023
8 000
58,8665
470 931,70
16/03/2023
1 936
59,1000
114 417,60
16/03/2023
2 000
58,8750
117 750,00
17/03/2023
2 000
58,9500
117 900,00
17/03/2023
12 000
58,8560
706 272,00
20/03/2023
30 857
58,3565
1 800 706,52
22/03/2023
2 074
59,2150
122 811,91
24/03/2023
7 500
59,3277
444 957,75
27/03/2023
12 405
59,8000
741 819,00
27/03/2023
8 000
59,8644
478 915,20
TOTAL
267 468
60,4118
16 158 215,03
