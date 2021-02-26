Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Bic    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/26 11:35:47 am
46.5 EUR   -1.90%
03:23pBIC : Finalizes the divestiture of pimaco
PU
03:23pBIC : Fy2020 results press release
PU
11:40aBIC : BIC_PIMACO Closing_26FEB21
GL
BIC : FINALIZES THE DIVESTITURE OF PIMACO

02/26/2021 | 03:23pm EST
Clichy, France- 26 February 2021 -BIC announced today that it has completed the divestiture of its Brazilian adhesive label business, PIMACO, to Grupo CCRR for 40 million Brazilian Real (approximately 6.0 million euros1).

The transaction was approved by the Brazilian antitrust authorities.

This divestiture is consistent with BIC's portfolio rotation strategy and its focus on fast-growing consumer businesses such as Creative Expression and Digital Writing.

# #

ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Us.TM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on 'Euronext Paris,' is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

2021 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED Please click on the date to add the event to your calendar.

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 20:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 678 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
Net income 2020 129 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2020 148 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 4,85%
Capitalization 2 085 M 2 523 M 2 520 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 12 777
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 58,38 €
Last Close Price 47,40 €
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chad J. Spooner Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Vareille Chairman
Laurent Serano Chief Information Officer
Charles Morgan Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIC2.46%2 599
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED8.51%6 337
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.3.98%3 562
BRADY CORPORATION1.31%2 784
ASKUL CORPORATION-8.44%1 735
OKAMURA CORPORATION19.61%1 050
