Investor Update 2023

September 11, 2023

The BIC Growth Proposition

A consumer-centric brand, meeting rapidly changing needs

A world leader

One of the most recognized

brands, creating high

quality, safe, affordable,

essentials.

Trusted in

>160 countries

  • 29 million BIC products bought daily, driven by value and strong brand
  • BIC is successfullyexpanding into new segments to meet new needs
  • Strong track record forgrowing above market rates in all global territories
  • Blue chip commercial and operational capabilities being deployed
  • Ambitious sustainable developmentgoals

Agenda

Investor Update 2023

Introduction: Horizon Interim Review

1. Deliver Sustainable Growth

2. Execute Operating Efﬁciencies

3. Capture Cash Every Day

Closing Remarks

Horizon Strategic Plan: Ensure Proﬁtable Growth

Expand total

Leverage

Capitalizing on

addressable

innovation

markets in fast-

BIC's unique

capabilities and

growing segments,

identity, consumer-

global

and apply enhanced

centric brands and

manufacturing

commercial

market reach

excellence

execution

The Horizon plan has

5 key objectives:

  • Reframeour 3 categories to accelerate top-line growth
  • Take oursustainable development journey to the next level
  • Remain on a mid-single digit growth trajectory
  • Maintainstrongcash-flow conversion
  • Sustain solid return to shareholders

Horizon Strategic Plan

Interim Review

Horizon objectives (November 2020):

On track to deliver or exceed

objectives

01

Accelerate growth: reframe categories to accelerate towards

Net Sales added: ~€600 million1

mid-single digit annual Net Sales growth trajectory

02

Improve efﬁciency and robust Free Cash Flow generation:

Expected for the

>€200 million

5th successive year in 2023

03

Take Sustainable Development to the next level and

70% out of packaging (2025)2

transform approach to recycling and plastics

04

Funding profitable growth

Capex: ~€370 million3

M&A completed: ~€170 million3

05

Sustainable shareholder returns

Shareholder Return: €550 million4

06

1 Year-end 2020 to year-end 2022

2 As of December 31, 2022

3 Cumulated 2020 - 2023 estimates;

4 Shareholder Return = dividends + total share buybacks; full year 2020 to first half 2023

