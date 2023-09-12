Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - non-rechargeable lighters (39%); - stationery (37.5%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.; - razors (22.2%); - other (1.3%): mainly sport articles (windsurfing boards, surf boards, etc.), batteries, magnets, adhesives, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.5%), North America (42.7%), Latin America (17.5%), Middle East and Africa (6.1%), Oceania and Asia (5.2%).

Sector Business Support Supplies