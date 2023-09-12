Real-time Euronext Paris -
03:35:10 2023-09-12 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
63.95
EUR
+2.73%
+5.70%
0.00%
BIC : Investor Update Presentation ) English
BIC
Investor Update 2023
September 11, 2023
The BIC Growth Proposition
A consumer-centric brand, meeting rapidly changing needs
A world leader
One of the most recognized
brands, creating high
quality
, safe , affordable ,
essentials.
Trusted in
>160 countries
29 million BIC products bought daily, driven by value and strong brand
BIC is successfully expanding into new segments to meet new needs Strong track record for growing above market rates in all global territories
Blue chip commercial and operational capabilities being deployed
Ambitious sustainable development goals
Agenda
Investor Update 2023
Introduction: Horizon Interim Review
1. Deliver Sustainable Growth
2. Execute Operating Efﬁciencies
3. Capture Cash Every Day
Closing Remarks
Horizon Strategic Plan: Ensure Proﬁtable Growth
Expand
total
Leverage
Capitalizing on
addressable
innovation
markets
in fast-
BIC's
unique
capabilities and
growing segments
,
identity,
consumer-
global
and apply enhanced
centric
brands and
manufacturing
commercial
market
reach
excellence
execution
The
Horizon plan has
5 key objectives:
Reframe our 3 categories to accelerate top-line growth
Take our sustainable development journey to the next level
Remain on a mid-single digit growth trajectory Maintain strong cash-flow conversion
Sustain solid return to shareholders
Horizon Strategic Plan
Interim Review
Horizon objectives
(November 2020):
On track to
deliver or exceed
objectives
01
Accelerate growth: reframe categories to accelerate towards
Net Sales added:
~€600 million 1
mid-single digit annual Net Sales growth
trajectory
02
Improve efﬁciency
and robust Free Cash Flow generation:
Expected for the
>€200 million
5
th successive year in 2023
03
Take
Sustainable Development to the next level and
70% out of packaging (2025) 2
transform approach to recycling and plastics
04
Funding profitable growth
Capex: ~€370 million 3
M&A completed:
~€170 million 3
05
Sustainable shareholder returns
Shareholder Return:
€550 million 4
06
See Disclaimer
1 Year-end 2020 to year-end 2022
2 As of December 31, 2022
3 Cumulated 2020 - 2023 estimates;
5
4 Shareholder Return = dividends + total share buybacks; full year 2020 to first half 2023
Disclaimer BIC SA published this content on 11 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 07:17:06 UTC.
Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- non-rechargeable lighters (39%);
- stationery (37.5%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.;
- razors (22.2%);
- other (1.3%): mainly sport articles (windsurfing boards, surf boards, etc.), batteries, magnets, adhesives, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.5%), North America (42.7%), Latin America (17.5%), Middle East and Africa (6.1%), Oceania and Asia (5.2%).
More about the company
Average target price
73.83EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.61% Consensus