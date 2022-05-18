BIC: May 18, 2022 SOCIÉTÉ BIC Annual General Meeting and Board of Directors



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 18, 2022 SOCIÉTÉ BIC Annual General Meeting

and Board of Directors

Appointment of Nikos Koumettis as Independent Director and Non-Executive Chair

Renewal of Gonzalve Bich as Director and Chief Executive Officer

Payment of 2.15 euros ordinary dividend per share

Clichy, France, May 18, 2022 – SOCIÉTÉ BIC's Annual General Meeting was held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Paris, at the Cloud Business Center and was broadcasted live. A replay of the event and presentations are available on BIC's website. Chaired by John Glen, Chair of the Board, the meeting was also attended by Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer. All Board members also attended the meeting.

All the proposed resolutions were approved and included the following:

approval of the Financial Statements for 2021;

payment of a 2.15 euros ordinary dividend per share;

appointment of Nikos Koumettis as Director;

renewal of the mandates as Directors of Gonzalve Bich, Elizabeth Bastoni and Maëlys Castella;

compensation elements to the Corporate Officers for the 2021 fiscal year;

compensation policy of Corporate Officers for the 2022 fiscal year;

authorization to be given to the Board of Directors to undertake operations relating to the shares of the Company (share buyback and cancellation);

ratification to transfer the Company’s registered office;

delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing new ordinary shares, with preservation of Shareholders’ preferential rights of subscription;

delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to decide to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums.

The Board of Directors met after the Shareholders' Meeting and appointed Nikos Koumettis as non-Executive Chair of the Board and renewed the mandate of Chief Executive Officer of Gonzalve Bich. The Board also renewed the mandates of Elizabeth Bastoni as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee, as well as of Maëlys Castella as Chair of the Audit Committee.

--------------------------

Nikos Koumettis - Independent Non-Executive Chair

President, Europe Operating Unit at the Coca-Cola Company

More than 30 years of valuable experience in the consumer goods industry

In-depth knowledge of Governance topics

Member of the Canada Goose International Advisory Board since 2016

Experiences with various recognized international companies including Kraft Jacobs Suchard, Elgeka and Philip Morris

Member of the Board of Trustees of the American College of Greece

Gonzalve Bich – Director and Chief Executive Officer

Director and Chief Executive Officer of SOCIÉTÉ BIC since May 2018

Executive Vice- President from June 2016 to May 2018

Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the Group Consumer Products business, Human Resources and Information Technology from January 2017 to May 2018

Joined BIC in 2003, where he held various sales positions in Europe and Asia, in the field of Human Resources, and Marketing

Elizabeth Bastoni – Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee

Independent Director of SOCIÉTÉ BIC since May 15, 2013

More than 20 year’s experience as Executive and Director on Boards in Europe and the United States

Board Chair and Chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee of Limeade Inc (USA)

Served on the Board and chaired the Compensation Committees of The Rezidor (Stockholm) Hotel Group and Carlson Wagon lit Travel (Paris))

Maëlys Castella – Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, member of the Remuneration Committee

Independent director of SOCIÉTÉ BIC since May 22, 2019

Experienced executive in finance, strategy, marketing, innovation and sustainability, with international listed companies.

Founder and CEO of a consulting firm Aminona Consulting specialized in finance, strategy and executive coaching.

Independent Board member, Chair of the Audit Committee and the Sustainability Committee of C&A

***

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

Attachment