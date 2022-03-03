Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bic
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BIC: REMUNERATION OF CORPORATE OFFICERS

03/03/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Remuneration of Corporate Officers

in accordance with the Afep-Medef Code of Corporate Governance

for listed companies

Clichy, France- March 03, 2022 - Meeting on February 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of SOCIETE BIC, upon the recommendations of the Remuneration Committee, and in accordance with the Remuneration policy approved by the Annual General Meeting held on May 19, 2021, decided the following in relation to

the remuneration of BIC's Corporate Officers:

REMUNERATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021:

  • Chairman of the Board:
  1. An annual fixed remuneration of 125,000 euros was granted to Pierre Vareille, Chairman of the Board until May 19, 2021.
    1. An annual fixed remuneration of 200,000 euros was granted to John Glen, Chairman of the Board from May 19, 2021.
  • Chief Executive Officer:
    1. Fixed remuneration for 2021: the annual fixed part of the remuneration for Gonzalve Bich as Chief Operating Officer was set at 770,000 US dollars (650,778 euros)1.
  1. Variable remuneration for 2021 following an examination of the allocation criteria and with respect to a target of 962,500 US dollars, the variable part of the 2021 remuneration for Gonzalve Bich was set at 1,010,625 US dollars (854,146 euros), which corresponds to 105% of the target. The allocation criteria will be detailed in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

REMUNERATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022:

The Board set the 2022 fixed part of the remuneration as follows:

  • 300,000 euros (unchanged vs. previous years) for the Chair of the Board. No variable remuneration is considered for the Chair of the Board.
  • 850,000 US dollars (718,391 euros), for Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer. The Remuneration Committee recommended reviewing the remuneration package for the Chief Executive Officer on renewal of his mandate, and fixing the package until the next renewal, which will take place in 2025. The Board approved the 2022 target for the variable part of his remuneration at 130% of the fixed part, proposed by the Remuneration Committee.

Under the provision of articles L.22-10-34 II and L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, the payment of the variable remuneration for 2021 and remuneration policy for the fiscal year 2022 are contingent on a positive vote of the Annual General Meeting that will be held on May 18, 2022.

1 Amounts in US dollars were translated into euros using the average exchange rate for 2021 (1 € = 1.1832 USD).

1

##

Contacts

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Albane de La Tour d'Artaise

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 87 89 3351

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Isabelle de Segonzac

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Image 7

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

isegonzac@image7.fr

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more,

visit www.bic.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

2

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 14:10:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIC
09:12aBIC : Remuneration of corporate officers
PU
03:36aCIMIC Clarifies Recent Media Reports Related to Non-Payment of Employee Compensation in..
MT
03/01Britain sets out blueprint to improve post-Brexit capital markets
RE
02/22Britain to unlock 'billions of pounds' by easing insurance capital rules
RE
02/22UK Plans Insurance Regulation Overhaul To Boost Local Investment
MT
02/21BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For January 2022
AQ
02/16TRANSCRIPT : Société BIC SA, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
02/15BIC : Full year 2021 results
GL
02/15Société BIC SA Proposes Ordinary Dividend, Payable on 01 June 2022
CI
02/15Société BIC SA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 819 M 2 017 M 2 017 M
Net income 2021 320 M 355 M 355 M
Net cash 2021 391 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 2 051 M 2 275 M 2 275 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 11 246
Free-Float -
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 46,18 €
Average target price 68,90 €
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chad J. Spooner Group Finance Officer
John Ronald Kerr Glen Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Morgan Chief Administrative Officer
Elizabeth Ann Bastoni Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIC-2.41%2 275
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.30%7 372
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-7.43%5 489
BRADY CORPORATION-14.97%2 365
BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO.,LTD.-16.08%2 178
HNI CORPORATION-6.59%1 711