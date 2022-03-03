BIC: REMUNERATION OF CORPORATE OFFICERS

Remuneration of Corporate Officers

in accordance with the Afep-Medef Code of Corporate Governance

for listed companies

Clichy, France- March 03, 2022 - Meeting on February 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of SOCIETE BIC, upon the recommendations of the Remuneration Committee, and in accordance with the Remuneration policy approved by the Annual General Meeting held on May 19, 2021, decided the following in relation to

the remuneration of BIC's Corporate Officers:

REMUNERATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021:

Chairman of the Board :

An annual fixed remuneration of 125,000 euros was granted to Pierre Vareille, Chairman of the Board until May 19, 2021.

An annual fixed remuneration of 200,000 euros was granted to John Glen, Chairman of the Board from May 19, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer:

Fixed remuneration for 2021: the annual fixed part of the remuneration for Gonzalve Bich as Chief Operating Officer was set at 770,000 US dollars (650,778 euros) 1 .



Variable remuneration for 2021 following an examination of the allocation criteria and with respect to a target of 962,500 US dollars, the variable part of the 2021 remuneration for Gonzalve Bich was set at 1,010,625 US dollars (854,146 euros), which corresponds to 105% of the target. The allocation criteria will be detailed in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

REMUNERATION FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2022:

The Board set the 2022 fixed part of the remuneration as follows:

300,000 euros (unchanged vs. previous years) for the Chair of the Board. No variable remuneration is considered for the Chair of the Board.

850,000 US dollars (718,391 euros), for Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer. The Remuneration Committee recommended reviewing the remuneration package for the Chief Executive Officer on renewal of his mandate, and fixing the package until the next renewal, which will take place in 2025. The Board approved the 2022 target for the variable part of his remuneration at 130% of the fixed part, proposed by the Remuneration Committee.

Under the provision of articles L.22-10-34 II and L.22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code, the payment of the variable remuneration for 2021 and remuneration policy for the fiscal year 2022 are contingent on a positive vote of the Annual General Meeting that will be held on May 18, 2022.

1 Amounts in US dollars were translated into euros using the average exchange rate for 2021 (1 € = 1.1832 USD).

