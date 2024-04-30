In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2024:
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted
Amount in €
price in €
01/03/2024
6 646
66,8492
444 279,90
04/03/2024
1 198
66,9807
80 242,88
04/03/2024
46 067
67,0500
3 088 792,35
06/03/2024
7 629
66,9573
510 817,15
07/03/2024
5 312
66,6138
353 852,51
07/03/2024
25 000
66,7500
1 668 750,00
08/03/2024
11 780
66,4375
782 633,75
11/03/2024
25 000
65,6500
1 641 250,00
11/03/2024
2 139
65,4444
139 985,57
13/03/2024
2 002
65,1116
130 353,42
15/03/2024
15 595
64,9352
1 012 664,44
18/03/2024
1 563
64,4493
100 734,26
19/03/2024
9 549
63,6888
608 164,35
20/03/2024
11 600
63,5000
736 600,00
20/03/2024
10 000
63,4000
634 000,00
21/03/2024
5 171
63,2096
326 856,84
25/03/2024
30 000
63,5000
1 905 000,00
TOTAL
216 251
65,5025
14 164 977,42
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.comor follow us on LinkedIn,Instagram,Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations team
Isabelle de Segonzac
investors.info@bicworld.com
Image 7, Press Relations contact
Brice Paris
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
VP Investor Relations
+33 1 45 19 55 28
brice.paris@bicworld.com
2024 AGENDA
All dates to be confirmed
1st Quarter 2024 Results
April 23, 2024 (post market close)
2024 Annual General Meeting
May 29, 2024
2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2024 Results
July 31, 2024 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2024 Results
October 23, 2024 (post market close)
Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- lighters (38%);
- stationery (37%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.;
- razors (24%);
- other (1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (30%), North America (39%), Latin America (20%), Middle East and Africa (7%), Oceania and Asia (4%).