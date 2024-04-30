Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For March 2024

CLICHY - April 03, 2024

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2024:

Date

Number of shares

Average weighted

Amount in €

price in €

01/03/2024

6 646

66,8492

444 279,90

04/03/2024

1 198

66,9807

80 242,88

04/03/2024

46 067

67,0500

3 088 792,35

06/03/2024

7 629

66,9573

510 817,15

07/03/2024

5 312

66,6138

353 852,51

07/03/2024

25 000

66,7500

1 668 750,00

08/03/2024

11 780

66,4375

782 633,75

11/03/2024

25 000

65,6500

1 641 250,00

11/03/2024

2 139

65,4444

139 985,57

13/03/2024

2 002

65,1116

130 353,42

15/03/2024

15 595

64,9352

1 012 664,44

18/03/2024

1 563

64,4493

100 734,26

19/03/2024

9 549

63,6888

608 164,35

20/03/2024

11 600

63,5000

736 600,00

20/03/2024

10 000

63,4000

634 000,00

21/03/2024

5 171

63,2096

326 856,84

25/03/2024

30 000

63,5000

1 905 000,00

TOTAL

216 251

65,5025

14 164 977,42

