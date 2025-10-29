BIC reports that its revenue for Q3 2025 stood at €519m, down slightly (-3.9% on a reported basis and stable (up 0.3%) at constant exchange rates).

This lower-than-expected performance has prompted the group to revise its ambitions for the financial year. BIC now anticipates a decline in sales of between -1% and -1.5% at constant exchange rates, compared with growth initially forecast.

Its adjusted operating margin is expected to be around 13.7%, and free cash flow should amount to approximately €210m.

"2025 is a difficult year for BIC [...] As a result, it has been necessary to revise our 2025 outlook. My goal is to build a solid foundation for the Group while focusing on our operations," said new its CEO, Rob Versloot.

Specifically, the Human Expression division saw its quarterly sales decline by 0.5% at constant exchange rates to €192m, affected by the weakness of Rocketbook, Skin Creative, and Cello.

Flame for Life declined 4.3% at constant exchange rates to €175m, despite a sequential improvement.

Only the Blade Excellence division grew, with a 7.4% increase at constant exchange rates, driven by Tangle Teezer. Excluding this scope effect, razor sales declined 6.1% over the period.

The group also announced the sale of its Cello business in India, which it deemed inconsistent with its growth and profitability targets. This transaction, which is expected to be finalized by the end of 2025, will not have a significant impact on annual results, it said.









