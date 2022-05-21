Bic : 22. Written questions

2022 BIC Annual General meeting Written Questions

18 May 2022

QUESTION #1 : Is BIC thinking about designing a new product that, like the lighter, could bring growth to BIC during a number of years?

ANSWER: The objective of the Horizon plan, launched in November 2020, is to develop growth drivers for the future, as lighters, writing instruments and shavers, have been and still are. The Horizon strategic plan calls for increasing investments in innovation and research and development, and the launch of many new products, which will support the Group's growth in the years ahead.

QUESTION #2 : BIC operates in 3 sectors : stationery, lighters, shavers, does BIC have a development plan in another promising sector to ensure future development ? If yes, is it possible to know more?

ANSWER: The Horizon strategic plan is focused on repositioning our existing activities in adjacent high-growth segments. This strategy will support the Group's growth by 2025. It also allows us to strengthen or develop new competencies within the Group, competencies that we will be able to capitalize on to accelerate growth, within or outside our existing activities. The role of your Board will be to ensure that this growth creates value for shareholders.

QUESTION #3: In its Convening Note, BIC mentions supply chain problems that have significantly slowed down sales, particularly in North America for the "Human Expression" segment and in France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. What are the solutions considered by BIC to avoid these stock shortages? Wouldn't increasing the number of factories in Europe, where there are only 9, and in North America, where there are only 2, be a solution, compared to the 13 factories in the growth markets? Wouldn't a better distribution of factories be possible to avoid product shortages?

ANSWER: The challenges in 2021 were essentially linked to the shortage of certain raw materials and the general disorganization of supply chains following the pandemic. The Group's industrial network is well balanced, and it meets today's supply needs of the different countries. Since its factories uses state-of-the-art technologies, BIC has always manufactured as close as possible to its local markets.

QUESTION #4: Bic recorded 58 work-related accidents involving Bic employees! What are the measures taken by the Board of Directors to reduce this number and better ensure the safety of BIC employees?

RESPONSE: The Board of Directors is very attentive to the health and safety of the Group's employees. The objective of the Writing The Future, Together program aims for zero accidents by 2025. All accidents in 2021 have been studied individually to understand their cause and take the necessary measures to ensure that they don't happen again. In addition to corrective measures specific to each situation, the decrease of work-related accidents requires raising awareness and training for all employees.

