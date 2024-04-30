MESSAGE

bfromb the CEO

Dear Shareholders,

Société BIC's 2024 Shareholders' Meeঞng will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CET, at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris. You may a'end the meeঞng via the live webcast on the Group's website: www.bicworld.com (Shareholders'

Meeঞng page).

The event is a unique opportunity to exchange with our shareholders. If you are unable to a'end the meeঞng, we encourage you to vote by post or online. Alternaঞvely, you may use the proxy form, which allows you to be represented by the Chair. Please note that voঞng forms sent via the post must be received by post at the centralizing bank by Friday, May 24, 2024, or online by Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CET at the latest, to be considered. We sincerely hope you will be able to vote and a'end in person.

Prior to the meeting, you may submit your questions via the following email address: investors.info@bicworld.com. All quesঞons must be received by Thursday, May 23, 2024.

This convening noঞce contains all the pracঞcal informaঞon and guidance needed for you to parঞcipate and to vote in the meeঞng. This year, you are being asked to vote on C[een ordinary resoluঞons and Cve extraordinary resoluঞons.

We parঞcularly invite you to renew the mandates of the Company's Directors Société M.B.D and Marie-AiméeBich-Dufour and to approve the appointment of Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditors cerঞfying sustainability informaঞon.

In line with our a'racঞve remuneraঞon policy for shareholders, the Board of Directors is proposing an ordinary dividend of 2.85 euros per share, up 11.3% on the previous year, and an extraordinary dividend of 1.42 euros per share.

In 2023, and for the third year in a row, we have maintained our strong execuঞon capability with the support of our Horizon iniঞaঞves, which we conঞnue to build on to achieve our 2025 growth and margin targets, thanks to the commitment of all our teams around the world, as well as a constant innovaঞon in our products. In addiঞon, we pursued our e@orts in sustainable development, further reducing the carbon footprint of our products and operaঞons this year, and using 91% renewable electricity, compared to 76% in 2023.

We once again achieved strong growth in 2023, with sales up 9.2% at constant exchange rates, margin up 70 basis points to 14.7%, and exceeded our target of generaঞng free cash Yow more than €200 million, at €249 million.

We enter 2024 with dynamism and conCdence, our prioriঞes focused on rigorous commercial execuঞon and ongoing innovaঞon. In line with our strategic objecঞves, we will conঞnue to capitalize on new product launches and geographic development opportuniঞes, while generaঞng solid margins by opঞmizing our operaঞng process, to maximize our free cash Yow.

Looking forward to our meeঞng on May 29, I would like to thank you, on behalf of the Board of Directors, for your trust and loyalty to the BIC Group.

Gonzalve Bich

Chief Executive OfĆcer