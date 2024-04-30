Convening Notice
Combined
Shareholders'
Meeting
Wednesday May 29, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. CET (Paris time)
WELCOME
WEDNESDAY MAY 29, 2024
CLOUD
www.bic.com
investors.info@bicworld.com
0 800 10 12 14
CONTENTS
1.
AGENDAMESS GE DU PRÉSIDENT
2
00
3. 2023. MODALITÉSPROFILE DE PARTICIPATION
7
00
2.
1WAYS. ORDRETO PARTICIPATEDU JOUR
3
00
4.
3. PROFIL 2018
15
00
BIC IN 2023
5.
4. BIC EN 2018
20
00
GOVERNANCE
6.
5. GOUVERNANCE
26
00
REMUNERATION POLICY
7.
6. RÉMUNÉRATION DES DIRIGEANTS
00
PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
35
7. ÉTATS FINANCIERS
00
8.
AUTHORIZATIONS TO INCREASE THE
38
8CAPITAL. AU ORISATIONS D'AUGMENTATION DE CAPITAL
À LA CLÔTURE DE L'EXERCICE 2018
00
9.
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
40
9. RAPPORT DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION
ET PROJET DE RÉSOLUTIONS
00
DEMANDE DE DOCUMENTATION
00
PLAN D'ACCÈS
00
This document recognizes the most transparent documents and information materials according to the criteria of the classement annuel de la Transparence (annual Transparency ranking) (www.labrador-transparency.com).
ҋ BIC ҃($҃ "! !"Ľ$+ƑƖķƑƏƑƓ ҋ
MESSAGE
bfromb the CEO
Dear Shareholders,
Société BIC's 2024 Shareholders' Meeঞng will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CET, at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris. You may a'end the meeঞng via the live webcast on the Group's website: www.bicworld.com (Shareholders'
Meeঞng page).
The event is a unique opportunity to exchange with our shareholders. If you are unable to a'end the meeঞng, we encourage you to vote by post or online. Alternaঞvely, you may use the proxy form, which allows you to be represented by the Chair. Please note that voঞng forms sent via the post must be received by post at the centralizing bank by Friday, May 24, 2024, or online by Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. CET at the latest, to be considered. We sincerely hope you will be able to vote and a'end in person.
Prior to the meeting, you may submit your questions via the following email address: investors.info@bicworld.com. All quesঞons must be received by Thursday, May 23, 2024.
This convening noঞce contains all the pracঞcal informaঞon and guidance needed for you to parঞcipate and to vote in the meeঞng. This year, you are being asked to vote on C[een ordinary resoluঞons and Cve extraordinary resoluঞons.
We parঞcularly invite you to renew the mandates of the Company's Directors Société M.B.D and Marie-AiméeBich-Dufour and to approve the appointment of Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditors cerঞfying sustainability informaঞon.
In line with our a'racঞve remuneraঞon policy for shareholders, the Board of Directors is proposing an ordinary dividend of 2.85 euros per share, up 11.3% on the previous year, and an extraordinary dividend of 1.42 euros per share.
In 2023, and for the third year in a row, we have maintained our strong execuঞon capability with the support of our Horizon iniঞaঞves, which we conঞnue to build on to achieve our 2025 growth and margin targets, thanks to the commitment of all our teams around the world, as well as a constant innovaঞon in our products. In addiঞon, we pursued our e@orts in sustainable development, further reducing the carbon footprint of our products and operaঞons this year, and using 91% renewable electricity, compared to 76% in 2023.
We once again achieved strong growth in 2023, with sales up 9.2% at constant exchange rates, margin up 70 basis points to 14.7%, and exceeded our target of generaঞng free cash Yow more than €200 million, at €249 million.
We enter 2024 with dynamism and conCdence, our prioriঞes focused on rigorous commercial execuঞon and ongoing innovaঞon. In line with our strategic objecঞves, we will conঞnue to capitalize on new product launches and geographic development opportuniঞes, while generaঞng solid margins by opঞmizing our operaঞng process, to maximize our free cash Yow.
Looking forward to our meeঞng on May 29, I would like to thank you, on behalf of the Board of Directors, for your trust and loyalty to the BIC Group.
Gonzalve Bich
Chief Executive OfĆcer
• BIC - CONVENING NOTICE - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2024
•
1
AGENDA
1. AGENDA
RESOLUTIONS WITHIN THE COMPETENCE OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGb
- Approval of the Parent Company financial statements for the fiscal year 2023b
- Approval of the consolidated statements for the fiscal year 2023b
- Appropriation of earnings and setting of dividendb
- Relatedટparty agreementsb
- Share buybackb
- Renewal of Société M.B.D as Directorb
- Renewal of MarieટAimée BichટDufour as Directorb
- Appointment of the company Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditor in charge of certifying the sustainabilityટrelated informationb
- Approval of the information on the remuneration of all Corporate Officers for 2023 (exટpost vote)b
- Approval of Gonzalve Bich's remuneration for 2023, Chief Executive Officer (exટpost vote)b
- Approval of the remuneration policy for the Executive Corporate Officers for FY 2024 (exટante vote)b
- Approval of Nikos Koumettis' remuneration for 2023, Chair of the Board of Directors (exટpost vote)b
- Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chair of the Board of Directors for FY 2024 (exટante vote)b
- Remuneration policy for Directors for FY 2024 (exટante vote)b
- Remuneration granted to members of the Board of Directors for FY 2024 (exટante vote)b
RESOLUTIONS WITHIN THE COMPETENCE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGb
- Authorization to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury sharesb
- Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to proceed with the free allocation of existing and/or to be issued shares, involving Shareholders' waiver of their preferential subscription rights
- Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing new ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the share capital, with preservation of Shareholders' preferential rights of subscriptionb
- Delegation of authority to be given to the Board of Directors in order to decide to increase the share capital on one or several occasions by incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums or other sums of money whose capitalization shall be accepted
- Authorization to perform formalities
b
2
• BIC - CONVENING NOTICE - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2024 •
WAYS TO PARTICIPATE
2. WAYS TO PARTICIPATE
2.1. PRELIMINARY FORMALITIES
2
TObPARTICIPATE IN THE SHAREHOLDERS'
MEETING
b
All Shareholders, regardless of the number of shares held, may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting. For this, you must provide evidence that you are a shareholder through registration of your shares in your name (or in the name of the bank or broker that manages your securities account) as of the second business day preceding the Meeting at 00:00, i.e. on Monday, Mayb27,
2024 at 00:00 (Paris time):
b
- either in the Shareholders' register kept for the Company by its agent, Société Générale Securities Services, or;
- in a bearer share account held by the financial intermediary that manages your securities account.
Once you have requested an admission card, voted by post or granted a proxy,b
you may no longer choose another way to participate in the Meeting.
b
2.2. USE OF THE SINGLE FORM
b
Shareholders wishing to use an admission card, vote by mail or be represented using the Single Form, will be able to choose one of the following three Single Form options:
- Vote by mail;
- Use an admission card;
- Give proxy to the Chair of the Shareholders' Meeting; or
- Give proxy to the spouse, civil union partner, another shareholder of the Company or any other natural or legal person.
Whichever option is chosen, the shareholder must date and sign the Single Form and return it as indicated below:
- for registered shareholders (pure and administered): return the Single Form, completed with the instructions to SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE SECURITIES SERVICES, using the preટpaid envelope attached to the notice of meeting brochure, so that it arrives no later than Friday, Mayb24, 2024;
- for bearer shareholders: return the Single Form, completed with instructions, to their accountટholding institution, which will forward it together with the certificate of participation issued by it the accountટholding institution to SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE SECURITIES SERVICES, so that these two documents are received no later than Friday, Mayb24, 2024.
b
If the shareholder wishes to give proxy to his or her spouse, PACS partner, another Société BIC shareholder or any other natural or legal person, notiﬁcation of the revocation of a previously appointed proxy and, where applicable, the appointment of a new proxy must be sent to SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE SECURITIES SERVICES, bno later than Friday,bMayb24, 2024, by mail indicating the last name of the Company, the date of the Meeting, the name, ﬁrst name, address and account number for registered Shareholders or the bank references for bearer Shareholders, as well as the name, ﬁrst last name and address of the proxy holder Bearer Shareholders must also ask their bank to send written conﬁrmation to SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE SECURITIES SERVICES, Service Assemblées Générales, at the address below.
For all proxy forms without indication of a proxy name, the Chair of the Shareholders' Meeting will vote in favor of the adoption of the draft resolutions presented or approved by the Board of Directors and against all other draft resolutions.
Whatever the situation of the shareholder, the Single Form must not be sent directly to the Company under any circumstances.
• BIC - CONVENING NOTICE - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2024 •
3
WAYS TO PARTICIPATE
2.3. USE OF VOTACCESS PLATFORM
b
In accordance with the provisions of ArticlebR.b225ટ61 of the
French Commercial Code and the Company's bylaws, Shareholders can vote at this Shareholders' Meeting by electronic means of communication, via the VOTACCESS platform.
By connecting to the VOTACCESS platform, Shareholders will be able to (i)bvote by internet, (ii) request an admission card online or (iii)bgive power of attorney to the Chair of the Meeting or to any natural or legal person.
The VOTACCESS platform for the Shareholders' Meeting of Mayb16, 2023 will be open from Monday, May 13, 2024 at 9:00ba.m. (Paris time) until Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 3:00bp.m. (Paris time).
In order to avoid any possible congestion of the VOTACCESS platform, Shareholders are advised not to wait until the day before the Shareholders' Meeting to send their instructions.
To access the VOTACCESS platform and transmit instructions, the shareholder must follow the instructions below:
- for registered Shareholders (pure and administered): access the VOTACCESS platform, dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting, via the website https://sharinbox.societegenerale.com/fr/:
- registered shareholders should connect to the website https://sharinbox.societegenerale.com/fr/using their usual login details, or their login email (if they have already activated their Sharinbox by SG Markets account), then follow the onટscreen procedure. The connection identifier is indicated on the Single Form sent with the notice of meeting brochure. Once connected, Shareholders should bclick on the "Reply" button on the "Shareholders' Meeting" insert on the home page band will be automatically directed to the VOTACCESS platform to vote by Internet or to give proxy to the Chair or to any other person or entity or to revoke any previously appointed proxy,
- administered registered shareholders must connect to thehttps://sharinbox.societegenerale.com/fr/website using the connection ID indicated on the Single Form sent with the notice of meeting or in the letter sent to them before the VOTACCESS platform opens. Once on the home page, Shareholders should follow the instructions on the screen to access the VOTACCESS platform website and vote by
b
internet or give proxy to the Chair or to any other person or entity or revoke any previously appointed proxy. If the Shareholder loses or forgets its password, a new one can be obtained via the authentication page on the site;
- for bearer shareholders: check whether or not their accountટholding institution has subscribed to the VOTACCESS platform. Access to the VOTACCESS platform via the website of the shareholder's accountટholding institution may be subject to specific conditions of use defined by this institution. Consequently, bearer Shareholders interested in this service are invited to contact their accountટholding institution in order to find out about these conditions of use:
- if the shareholder's accountટholding institution has joined the VOTACCESS platform, the shareholder must log on to the internet portal of his accountટholding institution with his usual access codes, click on the icon that appears on the line corresponding to his BIC shares and follow the instructions on the screen in order to transmit his instructions (vote on the resolutions, power of attorney to the Chair or power of attorney to any natural person or legal entity, or revocation of any previously designated proxy),
- if the shareholder's accountટholding institution has not subscribed to the VOTACCESS platform, the shareholder must send instructions to his accountટholding institution in accordance with the procedures described in paragraphb2.2. above (see section Use of the Single Form). Bearer Shareholders whose accountટholding institution has not joined the VOTACCESS platform and who wish to revoke a previously appointed proxy, must send an eટmail to the following address: assemblees.generales@sgss.socgen.com, including the name of the Company, the surname, first name, address and full bank details of the principal and the surname, first name and address of the proxy. They must also ask their accountટholding institution to send written confirmation to SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE SECURITIES SERVICES, Service Assemblées Générales, 32, rue du Champ du Tir - CS 30812, 44308 Nantes cedexb3, no later than Friday, Mayb24, 2024. Only notifications of appointment or revocation of powers of attorney may be sent to the aboveટmentioned eટmail address; any other request or notification relating to another subject matter will not be taken into account and/or processed.
Shareholders voting via the VOTACCESS platform must not return their Single Form.
4
• BIC - CONVENING NOTICE - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2024 •
WAYS TO PARTICIPATE
2.4. SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
b
The information and documents provided for in ArticlebR.b22ટ10ટ23 of the French Commercial Code will be published on the Company's website https://fr.bic.com/fr(Investors/Shareholders and General Meetings/2024 General Meeting section), no later than the twentyટﬁrst day prior to the Meeting.
b
Shareholders may request, within the legal and regulatory time limits, communication of the documents provided for in ArticlesbR.b225ટ81 and R.b225ટ83 of the French Commercial Code and consultation of the other documents that must be
made available to Shareholders within the framework of this 2 Shareholders' Meeting at the Company's registered ofﬁce, by
email (preferably) to investors.info@bicworld.com, or by request addressed to the Company's registered ofﬁce at 12ટ22, Boulevard Victor Hugo, 92110bCLICHY.
2.5. REQUESTS FOR THE INCLUSION OF DRAFT RESOLUTIONS OR AGENDA ITEMS ONbTHEbCONVENING NOTICE
b
In accordance with ArticlesbL.b225ટ105 and R.b225ટ71 to R.b225ટ73 of the French Commercial Code, Shareholders who meet the conditions prescribed by law may request the inclusion of draft resolutions or items on the agenda of the Meeting by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt addressed to the Chair of the Board of Directors or by electronic mail to the following address: investors.info@bicworld.comso as to be received by Saturday May 4, 2024 at midnight (Paris time) at the latest. Requests must be accompanied by a certiﬁcate of account registration proving the fraction of the capital held, as referred to in ArticlebR.b225ટ71 of the French Commercial Code.
Consideration of the item or resolution is subject to the submission by the applicants of a new certiﬁcate proving the registration of the shares in the same accounts on Monday Mayb27, 2024 at midnight (Paris time) at the latest.
b
The request for registration of draft resolutions shall be accompanied by the text of the draft resolutions, which may be accompanied by a brief explanatory statement. Reasons must be given for the request to include an item on the agenda of the Meeting.
The draft resolutions submitted by Shareholders Meeting the legal requirements, as well as the items added to the agenda of the Meeting at the request of the aboveટmentioned Shareholders, will be published without delay on the Company's website: https://corporate.bic.com/enટus(heading Investors/ Shareholders and General Meetings/General Meeting 2024). For each item on the agenda, the Company may publish comments made by the Board of Directors.
2.6. WRITTEN QUESTIONS
b
Shareholders may submit written questions to the Company at the following email address: investors.info@bicworld.comor by registered letter with return receipt addressed to the Chair of the Board of Directors at the Company's registered ofﬁce. In accordance with the provisions ArticlebR.b225ટ84 of the French Commercial Code, written questions will be validly taken into
account if they are received at the Company's registered ofﬁce before the end of the fourth business day preceding the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e., Thursday Mayb23, 2024. In order to be taken into account, they must be accompanied by a certiﬁcate of account registration.
• BIC - CONVENING NOTICE - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2024 •
5
WAYS TO PARTICIPATE
2.7. HOW TO FILL IN THE FORM?
b
Important: Before selecting please refer to instructions on reverse side

Whichever option is used, shade box(es) like this, date and sign at the bottom of the form
I WISH TO ATTEND THE SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING and request an admission card: date and sign at the bottom of the form
|_;l;;ঞm]bmr;uvomĹ
JE DÉSIRE ASSISTER À CETTETickASSEMBLÉEheret demande une carte d'admission : dater et signer au bas du formulaire / I WISH TO ATTEND THE SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING and request an admission card: date and sign at the bottom of the form
SOCIETE BIC
12-22 Boulevard Victor Hugo
92110 CLICHY
€ 552 008 443 RCS NANTERRE
ASSEMBLEEASSEMBLGENERALEGEN RALEMIXTEMIXTE
le 29 mai 2024 à 09h00 au CloudBusinessiness Center
le 29 mai 2024 à 09h00 au Cloud Center 10 bis Rue du 4 septembre, 75002 Paris
10 bis Rue du 4 septembre, 75002 Paris
COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
COMBINEDof May SHAREHOLDERS'29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m at CloudMEETINGBusiness Center 10 bis Rue du 4 septembre, 75002 Paris
of May 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m at Cloud Business Center
10 bis Rue du 4 septembre, 75002 Paris
CADRE RÉSERVÉ À LA SOCIÉTÉ - FOR COMPANY'S USE ONLY
Identifiant - Account
Vote simple
Nominatif
Single vote
[ Vote double
Registered
Nombre d'actions
[ Porteur
Number of shares
Double vote
Bearer
Nombre de voix - Number of voting rights
1
Sur les projets de
JE VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE / I VOTE BY POST
Cf. au verso (2) - See reverse (2)
résolutions non agréés, je
vote en noircissant la case
Je vote OUI à tous les projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le Conseil d'Administration
correspondant à mon choix.
On the draft resolutions not
ou le Directoire ou la Gérance, à l'EXCEPTION de ceux que je signale en noircissant comme ceci
approved, I cast my vote by
l'une des cases "Non" ou "Abstention". / I vote YES all the draft resolutions approved by the Board
shading the box of my
of Directors, EXCEPT those indicated by a shaded box, like this
, for which I vote No or I abstain.
choice.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
A
B
Non / No
If you wish to
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
11
12
vote by post:
17
18
19
20
Abs.
D
C
13
14
15
16
Non / No
Tick here and
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
follow the
Abs.
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
E
F
Non / No
bmv|u†1ঞomv
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Abs.
G
H
Non / No
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Abs.
J
K
Non / No
Oui / Yes
Abs.
Non / No
Abs.
Si des amendements ou des résolutions nouvelles étaient présentés en assemblée, je vote NON sauf si je signale un autre choix e n noircissant la case correspondante :
In case amendments or new resolutions are proposed during the meeting, I vote NO unless I indicate another choice by shading the corresponding box:
- Je donne pouvoir au Président de l'assemblée générale. / I appoint the Chairman of the general meeting
2
JE DONNE POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT
3
JE DONNE POUVOIR À : Cf. au verso (4)
DE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE
pour me représenter à l'Assemblée
Cf. au verso (3)
I HEREBY APPOINT: See reverse (4)
I HEREBY GIVE MY PROXY TO THE
to represent me at the above mentioned Meeting
M. Mme ou Mlle, Raison Sociale / Mr, Mrs or Miss, Corporate Name
CHAIRMAN OF THE GENERAL
MEETING
Adresse / Address
See reverse (3)
If you wish to
If you wish to give your
AT
TENTION : P les titres au porteur,
les présentes instructions
doivent être transmises à votre banque.
CA
give your proxy
proxy to a designed person
UTION: As for bearer shares, the present instructions will be valid only if they are directly returned to your bank.
to the Chair of
-';m7bm]|_;l;;ঞm]Ĺ
Nom, prénom, adresse de l'actionnaire (les modifications de ces informations doivent être adressées à l'établ ssement concer é
|_;l;;ঞm]Ĺ
Tick here and specify the name
et ne peuvent être effectuées à l'aide de ce formulair ). Cf au verso (1)
Surname, first name, address of the shareholder (Changes regarding this information have to be notified to relevant institution,
Tick here
and address of this person
no changes can be made using this proxy form). See ev e (1)
-
ENTER HERE
your full name and address or check them if they are already set forth
Regardless
of your choice,
date and
« Si le formulaire est renvoyé daté et signé mais qu'aucun choix n'est coché (carte d'admission / vote par correspondance / pouvoir au président / pouvoir à mandataire), cela vaut automatiquement pouvoir au Président de l'assemblée générale » 'If the form is returned dated and signed but no choice is checked (admission card / postal vote / power of attorney to the President / power of attorney to a representative), this automatically applies as a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting'
6
• BIC - CONVENING NOTICE - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2024 •
2023 PROFILE
3. 2023 PROFILE
3
• BIC - CONVENING NOTICE - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2024 •
7
BIC at a glance
28 million BIC® products bought every day
160
Human
Flame
Blade
countries
14,643
Expression
for Life
Excellence
No. 2
No. 1
No. 2
team members2
8
• BIC - CONVENING NOTICE - COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2024 •
