Bic: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For November 2023
December 14, 2023 at 11:46 am EST
CLICHY – December 14, 2023
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for November 2023:
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted price in €
Amount in €
07/11/2023
40
59,4563
2 378,25
09/11/2023
6 561
61,6398
404 418,45
10/11/2023
11 000
61,6118
677 729,80
13/11/2023
5 929
60,7315
360 077,06
14/11/2023
10 419
61,1056
636 659,25
15/11/2023
11 500
61,7045
709 601,75
16/11/2023
12 000
61,7984
741 580,80
17/11/2023
10 271
61,9270
636 052,22
20/11/2023
12 419
61,8362
767 943,77
21/11/2023
12 349
61,2394
756 245,35
22/11/2023
12 510
61,0582
763 838,08
23/11/2023
12 103
62,6236
757 933,43
23/11/2023
3 594
62,6500
225 164,10
24/11/2023
16 341
62,3128
1 018 253,46
27/11/2023
16 284
62,7769
1 022 259,04
28/11/2023
11 500
62,5165
718 939,75
29/11/2023
11 293
61,9795
699 934,49
30/11/2023
8 000
61,8500
494 800,00
30/11/2023
7 487
61,6478
461 557,25
TOTAL
191 600
61,8756
11 855 366,31
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- non-rechargeable lighters (39%);
- stationery (37.5%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.;
- razors (22.2%);
- other (1.3%): mainly sport articles (windsurfing boards, surf boards, etc.), batteries, magnets, adhesives, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.5%), North America (42.7%), Latin America (17.5%), Middle East and Africa (6.1%), Oceania and Asia (5.2%).