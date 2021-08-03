Bic : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for July 2021
08/03/2021 | 11:45am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares ForJuly 2021
CLICHY – August03, 2021
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for July 2021 :
Date
Number of shares
Averageweightedprice in €
Amount in €
01/07/21
3,360
59.4737
199,831.63
02/07/21
3,320
59.8291
198,632.61
05/07/21
3,320
59.3683
197,102.76
06/07/21
3,320
58.8260
195,302.32
07/07/21
3,340
58.5695
195,622.13
08/07/21
3,420
56.8631
194,471.80
09/07/21
3,420
56.8607
194,463.59
12/07/21
3,900
57.4481
224,047.59
13/07/21
3,900
57.0324
222,426.36
14/07/21
3,955
56.5084
223,490.72
15/07/21
4,130
55.9598
231,113.97
16/07/21
4,130
55.6747
229,936.51
19/07/21
3,960
54.7192
216,688.03
20/07/21
3,950
55.0139
217,304.91
21/07/21
3,950
55.0641
217,503.20
22/07/21
2,125
54.9695
116,810.19
22/07/21
1,825
54.9695
100,319.34
23/07/21
3,950
55.2270
218,146.65
26/07/21
3,900
55.1373
215,035.47
27/07/21
4,200
55.6731
233,827.02
28/07/21
4,800
55.5636
266,705.28
29/07/21
4,700
59.2410
278,432.70
30/07/21
4,300
57.6256
247,790.08
TOTAL
85,175
56.7655
4,835,004.86
