BIC

(BB)
Bic : Disclosure of trading in own shares for September 2020

10/05/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For September 2020

CLICHY – October 05, 2020

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2020 :

-       No transactions for September 2020.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98Press Contacts
Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise   +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
 Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85

isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Third Quarter 2020 resultsOctober 28th, 2020Conference call and Webcast
Full Year 2020 resultsFebruary 17th, 2021Meeting and webcast

Attachment

