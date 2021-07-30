Log in
    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/30 05:24:55 am
57.2 EUR   -1.21%
05:09aBIC : Half Year Financial Report 2021
PU
04:54aBIC : Release and availability of the 2021 half-year financial report
AQ
07/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Earnings reports please investors
Bic : Half Year Financial Report 2021

07/30/2021 | 05:09am EDT
RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 HALF-YEAR

FINANCIAL REPORT

Clichy, France, July 30th , 2021

The 2021 Half-Year Financial Report of SOCIÉTÉ BIC (Paris: BB) was sent to the A.M.F. - Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Paris Stock Exchange Authority) on July 30, 2021.

The document is available on BIC's website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors).

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on ""Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Albane de La Tour d'Artaise

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 87 89 3351

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Isabelle de Segonzac

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Image 7

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2021 Results

October 26, 2021

FY 2021 Results

February 15, 2022

1st Quarter 2022 Results

April 26, 2022

2022 Annual General Meeting

18 May, 2022

First Half 2022 Results

August 2, 2022

3rd Quarter 2022 Results

October 27, 2022

BIC Group - Press Release - Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
