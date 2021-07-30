Bic : Half Year Financial Report 2021

RELEASE AND AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 HALF-YEAR
FINANCIAL REPORT
Clichy, France, July 30th , 2021
The 2021 Half-Year Financial Report of SOCIÉTÉ BIC (Paris: BB) was sent to the A.M.F. - Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Paris Stock Exchange Authority) on July 30, 2021.
The document is available on BIC's website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors).
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on ""Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACT
Sophie Palliez-Capian
Albane de La Tour d'Artaise
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 87 89 3351
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
|
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Isabelle de Segonzac
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
|
Image 7
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com
isegonzac@image7.fr
2021 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
3rd Quarter 2021 Results
October 26, 2021
FY 2021 Results
February 15, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 Results
April 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting
18 May, 2022
First Half 2022 Results
August 2, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 Results
October 27, 2022
Disclaimer
BIC SA published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.