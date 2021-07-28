Bic : Press release Q2 and H1 2021 results

BIC SECOND QUARTER & FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS Clichy, France, July 28th, 2021 Solid results, driven by Net Sales growth in all divisions: Flame for Life performance boosted by an exceptional start to the year in US Pocket and Utility Lighters, which we don't expect to repeat in the second half, as well as robust growth in Latin America and the successful integration of Djeep in Europe

Human Expression result driven by Digital Writing, while Core Writing Instruments markets remained challenging in Latin America and India

result driven by Digital Writing, while Core Writing Instruments markets remained challenging in Latin America and India Blade Excellence fueled by the success of BIC 5-blade and Hybrid shavers despite a challenging competitive environment Strong growth in e-commerce in all regions, including Developing Markets Continued manufacturing efficiencies and further savings from the Invent the Future transformation plan Sustained Free Cash Flow generation driven by strong Cash From Operations in million euros Q2 2020 Q2 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 Group Net Sales 418.9 505.7 775.8 916.7 Change as reported (23.1)% +20.7% (19.2) % +18.2% Change on a comparative basis (21.5)% +23.9% (18.2) % +22.5% Change on a constant currency basis (21.3)% +26.8% (17.7)% +26.2% EBIT Margin 0.2% 20.8% 3.1% 36.3% Adjusted EBIT Margin 16.1% 20.9% 12.0% 18.1% EPS (in euros) (0.07) 1.53 0.49 5.12 Adjusted EPS (in euros) 1.27 1.55 1.87 2.51 Free Cash Flow before acquisitions and 23.1 67.7 42.3 103.7 disposals Net Cash Position 41.5 366.7 41.5 366.7 "Robust top line growth drove our strong first half results, getting us back to pre-COVID levels on a comparative basis. A standout was the performance of our Flame for Life division, which grew across all key geographies, particularly in the U.S. I am also pleased with the growth we are seeing from our recent acquisitions, as well as our robust e-commerce results, and the launch of several innovative and sustainable products into the market. We expect the balance of the year to be more challenging as we continue to navigate through current worldwide supply chain disruptions and adverse input costs, but we remain focused on what we can control and the pursuit of our transformation journey, which I believe will drive our profitable growth trajectory and create value for all our stakeholders." Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer Update of 2021 Outlook (based on current market assumptions1) Given H1 performance and current market assumptions and without any substantial market deterioration during the second half, we upgrade our Net Sales outlook and now expect to deliver +9% to +11% total Net Sales growth at constant currencies. The balance of the year will be affected by input cost inflation and the current disruption of supply chains worldwide, leading to higher than initially expected raw materials and freight & distribution costs. We anticipate an increase in working capital notably driven by the building of strategic inventories to protect supply and delivery for 2022. Full- Year 2021 Free Cash Flow target remains above 200 million euros. 1 See page 9 for main market assumptions. BIC- Press Release - Page 1 of 16

H1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS FIRST HALF NET SALES BY % at constant % On a GEOGRAPHY H1 2020 H1 2021 % As reported currencies comparative basis in million euros Group 775.8 916.7 +18.2% +26.2% +22.5% Europe 257.7 292.0 +13.3% +15.2% +12.7% North America 343.2 406.4 +18.4% +28.7% +22.5% Latin America 94.0 125.9 +33.9% +55.1% +54.3% Middle East and Africa 39.0 51.1 +31.2% +37.7% +37.7% Asia and Oceania (including India) 41.9 41.3 (1.6)% (1.5)% +4.6% First Half 2021 Net Sales increased 26.2% at constant currencies. The unfavorable impact of currency fluctuations (-7.2points) was mainly due to the decrease of the US Dollar and Brazilian Real against the Euro2. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, growth on a comparative basis was 22.5%. Growth was fueled by the Flame for Life division, with a robust performance in Europe, North America, and Latin America. Boosted by a strong start-to-the-year, performance in the US contributed approximately 10 points to H1 Group Net Sales growth on a comparative basis. This was driven by improved market trends in value (total US Lighter market grew 6.2% YTD June 3 ) combined with customers' order calibration during the first four months of the year, in response to unforeseen consumer demand. BIC outperformed the US market in both volume and value, propelled by distribution gains, favorable mix, and increased pricing.

In Human Expression, Rocketbook continue to show outstanding results, with Net Sales up more than 90% in H1. All online channels contributed to growth, with sales to Amazon driven by the success of June's Prime day. BIC's H1 Core Writing Instruments performance was driven by Europe, where total Back-to-School sell- in is expected to grow mid-single digit in 2021. In North America, the lack of product availability resulting from supply chain challenges negatively affected shipments to customers and are expected to impact Back- to-Schoolsell-in.

The Blade Excellence division performance was fueled by the success of our 3-blade products in Latin America. While the US in-store distribution remained increasingly competitive, particularly in the female 3- blade segment, we continued to grow our 5-blade business in both male and female and outpaced the fast- growing online market. E-commerce(excluding Rocketbook) delivered a solid +26% growth compared to the same period last year, fueled by Pure Players channels (+21%) and Omniretailers (+30%). Growth in Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and India was driven by increased distribution and efficient promotional campaigns. Consistent with our Sustainable Development journey, we launched several innovative products with environmental benefits in H1, including the BIC® Cristal™ Re'New, our first rechargeable metallic Cristal Ball Pen, and the BIC® BAMBOO, our first CO2 neutral labeled shaver with a responsibly sourced bamboo handle. We also started to rollout our new sustainable "SD Hybrid" shaver range in Europe. We achieved more than 15.0 million euros incremental benefit from our Invent the Future plan in H1, of which approximately 4.0 million euros in direct and indirect procurement. BIC's raw materials market prices soared 10% in Q2 compared to Q1 2021, the rebound in global consumption prompted a disruption in supply chains worldwide, resulting in a surge in sea freight costs, coupled with increased port to port lead-times.As previously communicated, we expect the current market conditions to weigh on Full Year 2021 margins. H1 2021 Free Cash Flow before acquisitions and disposals totaled 103.7 million euros, including 30.3 million euros of CAPEX. Net Cash Position was 366.7 million euros, positively impacted by 173.9 million euros of proceeds from our headquarters' sale. this excludes the Argentinian Peso. IRI data Pocket Lighters + Utility Lighters 27JUN2021 BIC- Press Release - Page 2 of 16

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) AND ADJUSTED EBIT in million euros Q2 2020 Q2 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 Net Sales 418.9 505.7 775.8 916.7 Gross Profit 188.8 261.8 371.2 473.9 Gross Profit margin 45.1% 51.8% 47.8% 51.7% EBITDA 92.8 155.1 115.6 382.1 EBIT 1.0 105.2 24.0 332.6 EBIT margin 0.2% 20.8% 3.1% 36.3% Non-recurring items 66.5 0.3 68.9 (166.5) Adjusted EBIT 67.5 105.6 92.9 166.1 Adjusted EBIT margin 16.1% 20.9% 12.0% 18.1% H1 Gross Profit margin increased by 3.9 points to 51.7% compared to 47.8% in H1 2020. Excluding 2020 under- absorption of fixed costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gross Profit margin increased by 1.7 points. The improvement was driven by the strong increase in North America Lighter sales, a decrease in Brand Support above Net Sales, and manufacturing and raw material procurement efficiencies. This was partly offset by adverse Forex from Latin American currencies against the US Dollar. H1 Adjusted EBIT was favorably impacted by operating leverage from Net Sales growth. Freight and Distribution costs were higher as a result of the increase in customer demand. H1 2021 non-recurring items included: 167.7 million euros from Clichy Headquarters sale gain in Q1 2021,

3.0 million euros from Pimaco divestiture gain in Q1 2021,

4.2 million euros of restructuring costs related to BIC's transformation plan, KEY COMPONENTS OF THE CHANGE IN Q1 2021 Q2 2021 H1 2021 ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN vs. Q1 2020 vs. Q2 2020 vs. H1 2020 (in points) • Change in Gross Profit4 +0.5 +2.6 +1.7 • Brand Support +1.2 (0.5) +0.3 • OPEX and other expenses4 +5.9 +2.7 +4.1 Total change in Adjusted EBIT margin +7.6 +4.8 +6.1 NET INCOME AND EPS in million euros Q2 2020 Q2 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 EBIT 1.0 105.2 24.0 332.6 Finance revenue/costs (1.9) (4.9) 9.9 (4.0) Income before Tax (0.9) 100.3 33.9 328.5 Net Income Group share (3.0) 68.6 22.1 230.2 Adjusted Net Income Group 57.0 69.6 84.0 112.7 Share5 Adjusted EPS Group Share (in 1.27 1.55 1.87 2.51 euros) EPS Group Share (in euros) (0.07) 1.53 0.49 5.12 H1 2021 finance revenue decrease is due to 2020's strong favorable impact of the fair value adjustments to financial assets denominated in US Dollar (versus Brazilian Real and Mexican Peso). H1 2021 effective tax rate was 29.9% vs. 28% in H1 2020. FY 2020 effective tax rate excluding Cello impairment, was 31.2%. Excluding in 2020 under absorption of fixed costs due to COVID-19 pandemic for the Gross Profit and excluding restructuring costs, Cello impairment and non-recurring items mostly commercial force underactivity for the OPEX and other expenses Excluding 2021 Clichy Headquarters net capital gain, 2021 Pimaco divestiture, 2020 & 2021 restructuring costs & Argentina hyperinflationary accounting BIC- Press Release - Page 3 of 16

NET CASH POSITION 2020 2021 CHANGE IN NET CASH POSITION in million euros Net Cash position (beginning of period - December) 146.9 183.9 Net cash from operating activities +86.1 +134.0 • Of which operating cash flow +136.6 +230.3 • Of which change in working capital and others (50.5) (96.3) CAPEX6 (43.8) (30.3) Dividend payment (110.2) (80.9) Share buyback program (7.4) (15.7) Net cash from the liquidity contract - +1.2 Proceed from the sale of Clichy Headquarters - +173.9 Proceed from Pimaco divestiture - +3.4 Acquisitions7 (2.7) (7.2) Other items (27.4) +4.4 Net Cash position (end of period - June) 41.5 366.7 At the end of June, the Group's Net Cash position was 366.7 million euros, positively impacted by the sale of Clichy Headquarters and Pimaco. The tax related to the HQ sale (46 million euros) will be paid later in the year. Net cash from operating activities was impacted by an unfavorable change in working capital due to increased accounts receivables following strong H1 Net Sales. SHAREHOLDERS' REMUNERATION Ordinary dividend of 1.80 euros per share paid in June 2021.

15.7 million euros in share buy-backs was completed by SOCIÉTÉ BIC at the end of June 2021. 277,834 shares were purchased at an average price of 56.58 euros through the ESG Impact Share buyback program Including-12.6 million euros in H1 2020 and +0.8 million euros in H1 2021 related to assets payable change Haco Industries Ltd in 2020 & 2021, Rocketbook and Djeep in 2021 BIC- Press Release - Page 4 of 16

OPERATIONAL TRENDS BY DIVISION HUMAN EXPRESSION (STATIONERY) Q2 Q2 2021 H1 2020 H1 2021 in million euros 2020 Volumes sold in million units 2,457.9 2,742.7 Change vs. prior year (29.6)% +11.6% Net Sales 166.9 202.2 293.9 333.3 Change as reported vs. prior year (33.9)% +21.2% (26.7)% +13.4% Change on a comparative basis vs. prior year (33.2)% +20.1% (26.5)% +12.1% Change at constant currency vs. prior year (33.1)% +25.1% (25.6)% +19.1% Adjusted EBIT 18.2 24.2 19.0 27.6 Adjusted EBIT Margin 10.9% 12.0% 6.5% 8.3% EBIT (35.7) 23.9 (34.9) 29.1 EBIT Margin (21.4)% 11.8% (11.9)% 8.7% Growth in Human Expression was notably driven by robust performance in Digital Writing with the success of Rocketbook, helped by a favorable comparable basis versus H1 2020 where the first wave of COVID-19 lockdowns drastically affected our key markets. In Europe, sell-in performance was driven by a rebound in the traditional channel with higher demand from Office Suppliers and growth in Modern Mass Channel in France, Italy and in the UK. Second Quarter Net Sales were impacted by a positive phasing impact in Back-to-school shipments from Q3 to Q2 compared to last year driven by customer demand. In North America, the US Stationery market rebounded +11.5% in value8 vs 2020 hit by lockdowns and driven mostly by Gel segment which increased +30% in value. BIC lost 0.8 points market share in value, outperforming in Ball Pen and Correction and underperforming in the growing Gel and Permanent Marker segments. In line with our Horizon strategy, we performed strongly in Digital Writing as Rocketbook sales grew over 90% versus last year. Overall sell-in performance was negatively impacted by product shortage due to supply chain challenges affecting Back-to-School shipments. While markets continued to be tough, declining double-digit in Brazil and Mexico9, BIC outperformed in both markets driven by Coloring and Pens segments. In South Africa, BIC gained 1.4 points in value10 driven by improved performance in Coloring, Correction and Marking. Our recent acquisition of Lucky Stationery in Nigeria continues to perform well with H1 2021 Net Sales more than doubling, underpinning BIC's efficient route-to-market strategy in the region. In India, Cello Net Sales grew double-digit, with strong performance in the first quarter, driven by improved domestic market conditions and a solid performance in e-commerce. However, the market environment in India, having returned to lockdowns in April, remains extremely challenging with ongoing mobility disruptions and office/retail closures. H1 2021 Human Expression division adjusted EBIT margin was 8.3% compared to 6.5% in 2020. This increase was driven by higher Net Sales (including Rocketbook) and manufacturing and raw material procurement efficiencies, partly offset by unfavorable Forex (from Latin American currencies versus US Dollar) and higher freight and distribution costs. Nielsen YTD June (03-JUL-21) Nielsen YTD, May 21 IRI YTD May 21 BIC- Press Release - Page 5 of 16

