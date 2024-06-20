Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - lighters (38%); - stationery (37%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.; - razors (24%); - other (1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (30%), North America (39%), Latin America (20%), Middle East and Africa (7%), Oceania and Asia (4%).

Sector Business Support Supplies