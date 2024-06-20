Stock BB BIC
Bic

Equities

BB

FR0000120966

Business Support Supplies

Real-time Euronext Paris
 10:15:48 2024-06-20 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
55.2 EUR -12.10% Intraday chart for Bic -14.31% -12.33%
03:58pm BIC : Profit warning following continued weakness in US lighters business Alphavalue
01:56pm Oddo BHF Maintains BIC at Outperform, Reduces PT MT
Latest news about Bic

BIC : Profit warning following continued weakness in US lighters business Alphavalue
Oddo BHF Maintains BIC at Outperform, Reduces PT MT
UBS Reduces BIC PT, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
BIC : UBS lowers its target price CF
CAC40: up timidly before Wall Street opens CF
BIC : lower sales forecasts, Oddo BHF reduces its target CF
Bic: growth forecast lowered for 2024 CF
Société Bic Sa Provides Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2024 CI
SOCIÉTÉ BIC Approves Extraordinary Dividend CI
Société BIC SA Approves Ordinary Dividend CI
Transcript : Société BIC SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Lo Bosworth and BIC Soleil Escape Razors Launch Limited-Edition 5 Senses Shave Kit CI
BIC : A decent showing in Q1; North America remains a concern Alphavalue
Transcript : Société BIC SA, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 24, 2024
Bic: targets sales growth of between +5% and +7% in 2024 CF
Tranche Update on Société BIC SA (ENXTPA:BB)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 12, 2023. CI
Bic Camera's Attributable Profit Soars 32% in Fiscal H1 MT
UBS Downgrades Bic to Neutral from Buy, Lifts PT MT
Bic: weighed down by a broker downgrade CF
BIC : UBS downgrades its recommendation CF
BIC : Q4 results – investors cheer the strong profitability, FCF and the extraordinary dividend Alphavalue
CAC40: flirts with 7800 pts, sets new records CF
CAC40: crosses the 7800 mark, W-Street ignores decline CF
CAC40: crosses the 8,000 mark, W-Street ignores decline CF
CAC40: towards 4th record in a row, thanks to Air Liquide CF

Chart Bic
Company Profile

Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - lighters (38%); - stationery (37%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.; - razors (24%); - other (1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (30%), North America (39%), Latin America (20%), Middle East and Africa (7%), Oceania and Asia (4%).
2024-07-30 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
62.8 EUR
Average target price
74.33 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+18.37%
