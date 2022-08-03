Bic : Q2 AND H1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

BIC Q2 & H1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION
August 2, 2022
H1 2022 KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES
Solid Growth and Resilience to Input Cost Inflation Headwinds
NET SALES
1,127.2 M€
Change at Constant
Currencies
+15.5%
Change on a
Comparative basis
+13.7%
ADJUSTED EBIT
ADJUSTED EPS
FREE CASH FLOW*
202.9 M€
3.39€
22.4M€
Change at actual
aEBIT Margin
Net Cash Position
currencies
18.0%
229.9M€
+35.1%
*Free Cash Flow: before acquisitions and disposals
HORIZON STRATEGIC PLAN IN ACTION
Strong momentum in all divisions
Human Expression
Solid Back-to-Schoolsell-in for Europe, North America and Mexico - Growth in Core Writing and Coloring Segments
+18.5%in volume
+23%in value
Flame For Life
An increasingly value-
driven performance
Blade Excellence
Continued growth in One-Piece& Hybrid
Rapid ramp-upof BIC Blade-
Tech B2B business
contribution to Blade Excellence growth: 31%
Progress in all Horizon's Growth Drivers
Innovation
E-commerce
Revenue Growth
Sustainability
Management
+25% average Sales
5.5% market share*
+14% in
Greenhouse Gas emission
for EZ Reach
E-commerce sales
Growth per SKU
reduction targets for 2030
lighter
announced in May
9% reduction in
2% market share*
for Soleil Escape shaver, the
More than 82% of
number of SKUs
France headquarters relocated
#1 new item in the
Advertising is in
in a certified BREEAM building**
disposable category (YTD June)
Digital
In June
*market share in value in the U.S -YTD JUN - IRI and POS
**Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method
H1 2022 CATEGORY SNAPSHOT
HUMAN EXPRESSION
438 M€ Net Sales
+ 25.4% at CC*
35.6 M€ aEBIT
8.1% margin
Robust Back-to-School performance in the Northern Hemisphere with +23% sell-in growth
Continued rebound in both Brazil and India with high-double digit growth
Net Sales at CB
Net Sales at CC
Adjusted EBIT Margin
60%
12.0%
9.0%
30%
50%
2.6%
6.5%
-2.3%
6.8%
10%
40%
-10%
20.1%
21.4%
21.9% 25.4%
currency
15.9%
14.2%
20%
-30%
1.3%
-50%
0%
constant
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Q4 21
Q1 22
Q2 22
-70%
-20%
-90%
*at
-40%
-110%
FLAME FOR LIFE
436.0 M€ Net Sales
+10.1% at CC*
166.9 M€ aEBIT
38.3% margin
Double-digit growth in key countries, fueled by distribution gains, and innovation
Continued success of EZ Reach in the US with 5.5% market share in value
37.3%
41.7%
40.2%
38.5%
38.0%
31.0%
54.2%
36.9%
22.4%
-1.40%
-2.1%
-2.5%
BLADE EXCELLENCE
240.3 M€ Net Sales
+11.8% at CC*
43.3 M€ aEBIT 18.0% margin
Solid performance in added-value products in key markets with +13% growth
Continued ramp-up of BIC Blade Tech with growth contribution of ~30%
19.4%
17.7%
14.1%
12.7%
4.5%
11.6%
12.2%
10.0%
11.1%
1.1%
-7.3%
