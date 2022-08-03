Log in
    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
55.30 EUR   +2.12%
Bic : Q2 AND H1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

08/03/2022 | 01:42am EDT
BIC Q2 & H1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

August 2, 2022

1

H1 2022 KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

Solid Growth and Resilience to Input Cost Inflation Headwinds

NET SALES

1,127.2 M€

Change at Constant

Currencies

+15.5%

Change on a

Comparative basis

+13.7%

ADJUSTED EBIT

ADJUSTED EPS

FREE CASH FLOW*

202.9 M€

3.39€

22.4M€

Change at actual

aEBIT Margin

Net Cash Position

currencies

18.0%

229.9M€

+35.1%

*Free Cash Flow: before acquisitions and disposals

2

HORIZON STRATEGIC PLAN IN ACTION

Strong momentum in all divisions

Human Expression

Solid Back-to-Schoolsell-in for Europe, North America and Mexico - Growth in Core Writing and Coloring Segments

+18.5%in volume

+23%in value

Flame For Life

An increasingly value-

driven performance

  • 17%growth for Decorated Lighters, EZ Reach, and Djeep Products

Blade Excellence

Continued growth in One-Piece& Hybrid

Rapid ramp-upof BIC Blade-

Tech B2B business

  • 13%growth for added-value products

contribution to Blade Excellence growth: 31%

3

HORIZON STRATEGIC PLAN IN ACTION

Progress in all Horizon's Growth Drivers

Innovation

E-commerce

Revenue Growth

Sustainability

Management

+25% average Sales

5.5% market share*

+14% in

Greenhouse Gas emission

for EZ Reach

E-commerce sales

Growth per SKU

reduction targets for 2030

lighter

announced in May

9% reduction in

2% market share*

for Soleil Escape shaver, the

More than 82% of

number of SKUs

France headquarters relocated

#1 new item in the

Advertising is in

in a certified BREEAM building**

disposable category (YTD June)

Digital

In June

*market share in value in the U.S -YTD JUN - IRI and POS

4

**Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method

H1 2022 CATEGORY SNAPSHOT

HUMAN EXPRESSION

438 M€ Net Sales

+ 25.4% at CC*

35.6 M€ aEBIT

8.1% margin

Robust Back-to-School performance in the Northern Hemisphere with +23% sell-in growth

Continued rebound in both Brazil and India with high-double digit growth

Net Sales at CB

Net Sales at CC

Adjusted EBIT Margin

60%

12.0%

9.0%

30%

50%

2.6%

6.5%

-2.3%

6.8%

10%

40%

-10%

30%

20.1%

21.4%

21.9% 25.4%

currency

15.9%

14.2%

20%

-30%

10%

1.3%

-50%

0%

constant

-10%

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

-70%

-20%

-90%

*at

-30%

-40%

-110%

FLAME FOR LIFE

436.0 M€ Net Sales

+10.1% at CC*

166.9 M€ aEBIT

38.3% margin

Double-digit growth in key countries, fueled by distribution gains, and innovation

Continued success of EZ Reach in the US with 5.5% market share in value

Net Sales at CB

Net Sales at CC

Adjusted EBIT Margin

37.3%

41.7%

40.2%

38.5%

38.0%

31.0%

54.2%

36.9%

22.4%

-1.40%

-2.1%

-2.3%

-2.5%

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

BLADE EXCELLENCE

240.3 M€ Net Sales

+11.8% at CC*

43.3 M€ aEBIT 18.0% margin

Solid performance in added-value products in key markets with +13% growth

Continued ramp-up of BIC Blade Tech with growth contribution of ~30%

Net Sales at CB

Net Sales at CC

Adjusted EBIT Margin

22.4%

19.4%

17.7%

14.1%

12.7%

6.8%

4.5%

11.6%

12.2%

10.0%

11.1%

1.1%

-7.3%

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Financials
Sales 2022 2 099 M 2 140 M 2 140 M
Net income 2022 214 M 218 M 218 M
Net cash 2022 413 M 421 M 421 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 2 446 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 10 471
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart BIC
Duration : Period :
Bic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 55,30 €
Average target price 71,40 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalve Marie Leon Bich Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chad J. Spooner Group Finance Officer
Nikolaos Koumettis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Charles Morgan Chief Administrative Officer & Head-IT
Elizabeth Ann Bastoni Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIC16.86%2 494
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-7.74%6 451
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-16.87%4 910
BRADY CORPORATION-11.56%2 394
HNI CORPORATION-19.93%1 427
STEELCASE INC.-3.16%1 246