Bic : Q2 AND H1 2022 RESULTS PRESENTATION

HUMAN EXPRESSION 438 M€ Net Sales + 25.4% at CC* 35.6 M€ aEBIT 8.1% margin Robust Back-to-School performance in the Northern Hemisphere with +23% sell-in growth Continued rebound in both Brazil and India with high-double digit growth Net Sales at CB Net Sales at CC Adjusted EBIT Margin 60% 12.0% 9.0% 30% 50% 2.6% 6.5% -2.3% 6.8% 10% 40% -10% 30% 20.1% 21.4% 21.9% 25.4% currency 15.9% 14.2% 20% -30% 10% 1.3% -50% 0% constant -10% Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22 -70% -20% -90% *at -30% -40% -110%

FLAME FOR LIFE 436.0 M€ Net Sales +10.1% at CC* 166.9 M€ aEBIT 38.3% margin Double-digit growth in key countries, fueled by distribution gains, and innovation Continued success of EZ Reach in the US with 5.5% market share in value Net Sales at CB Net Sales at CC Adjusted EBIT Margin 37.3% 41.7% 40.2% 38.5% 38.0% 31.0% 54.2% 36.9% 22.4% -1.40% -2.1% -2.3% -2.5% Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 Q1 22 Q2 22