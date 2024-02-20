Stock BB BIC
Bic

Equities

BB

FR0000120966

Business Support Supplies

67.95 EUR +8.72%
BIC : Q4 results – investors cheer the strong profitability, FCF and the extraordinary dividend
CAC40: flirts with 7800 pts, sets new records
Latest news about Bic

BIC : Q4 results – investors cheer the strong profitability, FCF and the extraordinary dividend
CAC40: flirts with 7800 pts, sets new records
CAC40: crosses the 7800 mark, W-Street ignores decline
CAC40: crosses the 8,000 mark, W-Street ignores decline
CAC40: towards 4th record in a row, thanks to Air Liquide
CAC40: Air Liquide's performance supports the index
Transcript : Société BIC SA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2024
Société BIC SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Global markets live: Apple, Nintendo, Super Micro Computer, Currys, ABB...
Bic: adjusted EPS more than doubled in Q4
BIC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024
Bic Camera's Attributable Profit Jumps 103.3% in Fiscal Q1 as Higher Sales More than Offsets Impairment Losses
Bic: cancellation of treasury shares
Japan's back-to-back wage bonanza would open door for BOJ exit
Japan's back-to-back wage bonanza would open door for BOJ exit
Oddo BHF Boosts BIC PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
BIC : A decent Q3 performance, but North America remains a spoilsport
Transcript : Société BIC SA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
Bic Announces Appointment of Pascal Chevallier as Director Representing Employees
Société BIC SA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
Tranche Update on Société BIC SA (ENXTPA:BB)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 12, 2023.
Société BIC SA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Bic Camera's Attributable Profit Down 49% on Higher Expenses; Losses More than Offset Better Net Sales
BIC : Investors Day – management gearing-up for all-round growth!
Oddo BHF Upgrades BIC to Outperform from Neutral

Company Profile

Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - non-rechargeable lighters (39%); - stationery (37.5%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.; - razors (22.2%); - other (1.3%): mainly sport articles (windsurfing boards, surf boards, etc.), batteries, magnets, adhesives, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (28.5%), North America (42.7%), Latin America (17.5%), Middle East and Africa (6.1%), Oceania and Asia (5.2%).
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Ratings for Bic

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
62.5 EUR
Average target price
75.33 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.53%
Sector Other Business Support Supplies

1st Jan change Capi.
BIC Stock Bic
+8.11% 2 832 M $
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED Stock MSA Safety Incorporated
+5.04% 7 016 M $
BRADY CORPORATION Stock Brady Corporation
+7.28% 2 996 M $
HNI CORPORATION Stock HNI Corporation
+3.42% 2 028 M $
STEELCASE INC. Stock Steelcase Inc.
-4.18% 1 525 M $
OKAMURA CORPORATION Stock Okamura Corporation
+0.32% 1 370 M $
ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION Stock ACCO Brands Corporation
+6.41% 617 M $
UCHIDA YOKO CO., LTD. Stock Uchida Yoko Co., Ltd.
+14.39% 520 M $
FLAIR WRITING INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Flair Writing Industries Limited
-21.15% 349 M $
ACME UNITED CORPORATION Stock Acme United Corporation
+11.18% 178 M $
Other Business Support Supplies
