Bic : SHAREBUYBACKS JANUARY 2021

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For January 2021

CLICHY - February 05, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for January 2021 :

No transactions for January 2021.

