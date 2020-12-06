Log in
Bic : TRADING IN OWN SHARES – NOV 2020

12/06/2020 | 04:13pm EST
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For November 2020

CLICHY - December 03, 2020

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for November 2020 :

  • No transactions for November 2020.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®,Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Sophie Palliez-Capian - VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98

Press Contacts

Michèle Ventura

Albane de La Tour d'Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51

michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85

isegonzac@image7.fr

2020 AGENDA - ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Full Year 2020 results

February 17th, 2021

Meeting and webcast

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 03 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 21:12:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
