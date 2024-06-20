BIC : UBS lowers its target price

While maintaining its 'neutral' position on Bic, UBS has lowered its price target from €74 to €67, a new target that implies 7% upside potential for the stock of the manufacturer of disposable razors, lighters and pens.



The broker explains that it has reduced its adjusted EPS estimate for 2024 by 3%, to reflect a revised full-year sales growth outlook due to weaker growth in the US lighter market.



