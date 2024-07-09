BIC : UBS lowers target price

While maintaining its 'neutral' position on Bic, UBS has lowered its target price from €67 to €62, a new target that implies 8% upside potential for the stock of the manufacturer of disposable pens, lighters and razors.



For the second quarter, the broker forecasts organic sales growth of 2% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 16.2% (-30 basis points year-on-year), placing its quarterly profit estimate 2% below consensus.



