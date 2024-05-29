SOCIETE BIC
Combined General Meeting , Wednesday 29 May 2024
VOTE RESULTS
CAPITAL SHARES:
42 270 689
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Votes valid for majority
Votes not valid for majority
Presents & Represented
Shares valid for majority
Excluded voting rights
State of adoption
For
%
Against
%
Abstain
Invalid
Not voted
Shares
Votes
For + Against
% of shares capital
1
Approval of the parent Company financial
Ordinary
29/05/2024
55 354 162
>99,99%
4 848
<0,01%
90 711
0
2 343
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 483 130
83,94%
0
Carried
statements for the fiscal year 2023
10:32:50
2
Approval of the consolidated financial statements
Ordinary
29/05/2024
55 354 113
>99,99%
4 843
<0,01%
90 716
0
2 392
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 483 085
83,94%
0
Carried
for the fiscal year 2023
10:33:22
Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal year
29/05/2024
3
ended December 31, 2023 and setting the
Ordinary
55 320 960
99,78%
122 003
0,22%
6 734
0
2 367
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 569 374
84,15%
0
Carried
10:33:55
dividend
4
Reports of the Statutory Auditors on related-party
Ordinary
29/05/2024
55 445 439
>99,99%
2 530
<0,01%
1 687
0
2 408
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 572 086
84,15%
0
Carried
agreements
10:34:26
5
Authorization for the Board of Directors to trade
Ordinary
29/05/2024
55 375 806
99,96%
20 305
0,04%
53 505
0
2 448
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 520 248
84,03%
0
Carried
in Company shares
10:35:00
6
Renewal of Société M.B.D as Director
Ordinary
29/05/2024
53 305 403
96,14%
2 142 524
3,86%
1 643
0
2 494
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 572 054
84,15%
0
Carried
10:35:31
7
Renewal of Marie-AiméeBich-Dufour as Director
Ordinary
29/05/2024
53 508 117
96,50%
1 939 387
3,50%
1 668
0
2 892
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 571 831
84,15%
0
Carried
10:36:03
8
Appointment of a Statutory Auditor in charge of
Ordinary
29/05/2024
55 379 597
99,88%
67 159
0,12%
2 814
0
2 494
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 570 883
84,15%
0
Carried
certifying the sustainability-related information
10:36:38
Approval of the information on the remuneration
9
of the Corporate Officers referred to Article L. 22-
Ordinary
29/05/2024
51 670 996
93,38%
3 661 879
6,62%
116 695
0
2 494
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 461 123
83,89%
0
Carried
10-9 (I) of the French Commercial Code for FY
10:37:15
2023 (ex-post vote)
Approval of the fixed, variable or exceptional
components of total remuneration and benefits
29/05/2024
10
paid or granted for the period ended December
Ordinary
50 863 115
92,09%
4 366 101
7,91%
220 355
0
2 493
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 357 875
83,65%
0
Carried
10:37:56
31, 2023 to Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive
Officer (ex-post vote)
Approval of the remuneration policy for the
29/05/2024
11
Executive Corporate Officers for FY 2024 (ex-
Ordinary
51 087 135
92,18%
4 332 262
7,82%
13 543
0
19 124
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 554 342
84,11%
0
Carried
10:38:30
ante vote)
Approval of the fixed, variable or exceptional
components of total remuneration and benefits
29/05/2024
12
paid or granted in fiscal year 2023 to Nikos
Ordinary
55 397 117
99,92%
42 500
0,08%
9 961
0
2 486
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 566 038
84,14%
0
Carried
10:39:11
Koumettis, Chair of the Board of Directors (ex-
post vote)
Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chair
29/05/2024
13
of the Board of Directors for FY 2024 (ex-ante
Ordinary
55 393 877
99,92%
42 540
0,08%
13 255
0
2 392
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 564 635
84,14%
0
Carried
10:39:44
vote)
14
Approval of the remuneration policy for Directors
Ordinary
29/05/2024
55 427 930
99,98%
8 509
0,02%
13 283
0
2 342
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 564 657
84,14%
0
Carried
for FY 2024 (ex-ante vote)
10:40:16
15
Setting the total annual amount of remuneration
Ordinary
29/05/2024
55 429 123
99,99%
7 560
0,01%
13 253
0
2 128
35 575 885
55 452 064
35 564 901
84,14%
0
Carried
for Directors for the yeat 2025 (ex-ante vote)
10:40:51
Authorization to be granted to the Board of
29/05/2024
16
Directors to reduce the Company's share capital
Extraordinary
55 424 482
99,96%
23 572
0,04%
2 332
0
1 728
35 575 910
55 452 114
35 572 146
84,15%
0
Carried
10:41:26
by cancellation of treasury shares
Authorization to be granted to the Board of
Directors to proceed with the free allocation to
29/05/2024
17
employees and Corporate Officers of existing
Extraordinary
51 352 444
92,81%
3 975 595
7,19%
105 663
0
18 412
35 575 910
55 452 114
35 458 842
83,89%
0
Carried
10:42:08
and/or to be issued shares, with Shareholders
waiving their preferential subscription rights
Delegation of authority to be given to the Board
of Directors to increase the share capital by
29/05/2024
18
issuing new ordinary shares and/or securities
Extraordinary
55 306 624
99,75%
141 221
0,25%
2 287
0
1 982
35 575 910
55 452 114
35 571 957
84,15%
0
Carried
10:42:49
giving access to the capital, with preservation of
Shareholders' preferential rights of subscription
Delegation of authority to be given to the Board
of Directors to decide to increase the share
19
capital on one or several occasions by
Extraordinary
29/05/2024
55 226 356
99,63%
204 440
0,37%
2 742
0
18 576
35 575 910
55 452 114
35 561 599
84,13%
0
Carried
incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums or
10:43:29
other sums of money whose capitalization shall
be accepted
20
Authorization to perform formalities
Extraordinary
29/05/2024
55 447 008
>99,99%
817
<0,01%
2 317
0
1 972
35 575 910
55 452 114
35 571 917
84,15%
0
Carried
10:44:01
GO PP_US
Résumé texte amendement ou nouvelle
NOT VOTED
48 731 161
88,26%
6 484 329
11,74%
185 318
0
51 134
35 575 763
55 451 942
35 361 445
83,65%
0
Carried
résolution ordinaire
