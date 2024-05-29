SOCIETE BIC

Combined General Meeting , Wednesday 29 May 2024

VOTE RESULTS

CAPITAL SHARES: 42 270 689

Resolution Type Vote Time Votes valid for majority Votes not valid for majority Presents & Represented Shares valid for majority Excluded voting rights State of adoption

For % Against % Abstain Invalid Not voted Shares Votes For + Against % of shares capital

1 Approval of the parent Company financial Ordinary 29/05/2024 55 354 162 >99,99% 4 848 <0,01% 90 711 0 2 343 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 483 130 83,94% 0 Carried

statements for the fiscal year 2023 10:32:50

2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements Ordinary 29/05/2024 55 354 113 >99,99% 4 843 <0,01% 90 716 0 2 392 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 483 085 83,94% 0 Carried

for the fiscal year 2023 10:33:22

Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal year 29/05/2024

3 ended December 31, 2023 and setting the Ordinary 55 320 960 99,78% 122 003 0,22% 6 734 0 2 367 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 569 374 84,15% 0 Carried

10:33:55

dividend

4 Reports of the Statutory Auditors on related-party Ordinary 29/05/2024 55 445 439 >99,99% 2 530 <0,01% 1 687 0 2 408 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 572 086 84,15% 0 Carried

agreements 10:34:26

5 Authorization for the Board of Directors to trade Ordinary 29/05/2024 55 375 806 99,96% 20 305 0,04% 53 505 0 2 448 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 520 248 84,03% 0 Carried

in Company shares 10:35:00

6 Renewal of Société M.B.D as Director Ordinary 29/05/2024 53 305 403 96,14% 2 142 524 3,86% 1 643 0 2 494 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 572 054 84,15% 0 Carried

10:35:31

7 Renewal of Marie-AiméeBich-Dufour as Director Ordinary 29/05/2024 53 508 117 96,50% 1 939 387 3,50% 1 668 0 2 892 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 571 831 84,15% 0 Carried

10:36:03

8 Appointment of a Statutory Auditor in charge of Ordinary 29/05/2024 55 379 597 99,88% 67 159 0,12% 2 814 0 2 494 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 570 883 84,15% 0 Carried

certifying the sustainability-related information 10:36:38

Approval of the information on the remuneration

9 of the Corporate Officers referred to Article L. 22- Ordinary 29/05/2024 51 670 996 93,38% 3 661 879 6,62% 116 695 0 2 494 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 461 123 83,89% 0 Carried

10-9 (I) of the French Commercial Code for FY 10:37:15

2023 (ex-post vote)

Approval of the fixed, variable or exceptional

components of total remuneration and benefits 29/05/2024

10 paid or granted for the period ended December Ordinary 50 863 115 92,09% 4 366 101 7,91% 220 355 0 2 493 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 357 875 83,65% 0 Carried

10:37:56

31, 2023 to Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive

Officer (ex-post vote)

Approval of the remuneration policy for the 29/05/2024

11 Executive Corporate Officers for FY 2024 (ex- Ordinary 51 087 135 92,18% 4 332 262 7,82% 13 543 0 19 124 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 554 342 84,11% 0 Carried

10:38:30

ante vote)

Approval of the fixed, variable or exceptional

components of total remuneration and benefits 29/05/2024

12 paid or granted in fiscal year 2023 to Nikos Ordinary 55 397 117 99,92% 42 500 0,08% 9 961 0 2 486 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 566 038 84,14% 0 Carried

10:39:11

Koumettis, Chair of the Board of Directors (ex-

post vote)

Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chair 29/05/2024

13 of the Board of Directors for FY 2024 (ex-ante Ordinary 55 393 877 99,92% 42 540 0,08% 13 255 0 2 392 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 564 635 84,14% 0 Carried

10:39:44

vote)

14 Approval of the remuneration policy for Directors Ordinary 29/05/2024 55 427 930 99,98% 8 509 0,02% 13 283 0 2 342 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 564 657 84,14% 0 Carried

for FY 2024 (ex-ante vote) 10:40:16

15 Setting the total annual amount of remuneration Ordinary 29/05/2024 55 429 123 99,99% 7 560 0,01% 13 253 0 2 128 35 575 885 55 452 064 35 564 901 84,14% 0 Carried

for Directors for the yeat 2025 (ex-ante vote) 10:40:51

Authorization to be granted to the Board of 29/05/2024

16 Directors to reduce the Company's share capital Extraordinary 55 424 482 99,96% 23 572 0,04% 2 332 0 1 728 35 575 910 55 452 114 35 572 146 84,15% 0 Carried

10:41:26

by cancellation of treasury shares

Authorization to be granted to the Board of

Directors to proceed with the free allocation to 29/05/2024

17 employees and Corporate Officers of existing Extraordinary 51 352 444 92,81% 3 975 595 7,19% 105 663 0 18 412 35 575 910 55 452 114 35 458 842 83,89% 0 Carried

10:42:08

and/or to be issued shares, with Shareholders

waiving their preferential subscription rights

Delegation of authority to be given to the Board

of Directors to increase the share capital by 29/05/2024

18 issuing new ordinary shares and/or securities Extraordinary 55 306 624 99,75% 141 221 0,25% 2 287 0 1 982 35 575 910 55 452 114 35 571 957 84,15% 0 Carried

10:42:49

giving access to the capital, with preservation of

Shareholders' preferential rights of subscription

Delegation of authority to be given to the Board

of Directors to decide to increase the share

19 capital on one or several occasions by Extraordinary 29/05/2024 55 226 356 99,63% 204 440 0,37% 2 742 0 18 576 35 575 910 55 452 114 35 561 599 84,13% 0 Carried

incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums or 10:43:29

other sums of money whose capitalization shall

be accepted

20 Authorization to perform formalities Extraordinary 29/05/2024 55 447 008 >99,99% 817 <0,01% 2 317 0 1 972 35 575 910 55 452 114 35 571 917 84,15% 0 Carried

10:44:01

GO PP_US Résumé texte amendement ou nouvelle NOT VOTED 48 731 161 88,26% 6 484 329 11,74% 185 318 0 51 134 35 575 763 55 451 942 35 361 445 83,65% 0 Carried