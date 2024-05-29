SOCIETE BIC

Combined General Meeting , Wednesday 29 May 2024

VOTE RESULTS

CAPITAL SHARES:

42 270 689

Resolution

Type

Vote Time

Votes valid for majority

Votes not valid for majority

Presents & Represented

Shares valid for majority

Excluded voting rights

State of adoption

For

%

Against

%

Abstain

Invalid

Not voted

Shares

Votes

For + Against

% of shares capital

1

Approval of the parent Company financial

Ordinary

29/05/2024

55 354 162

>99,99%

4 848

<0,01%

90 711

0

2 343

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 483 130

83,94%

0

Carried

statements for the fiscal year 2023

10:32:50

2

Approval of the consolidated financial statements

Ordinary

29/05/2024

55 354 113

>99,99%

4 843

<0,01%

90 716

0

2 392

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 483 085

83,94%

0

Carried

for the fiscal year 2023

10:33:22

Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal year

29/05/2024

3

ended December 31, 2023 and setting the

Ordinary

55 320 960

99,78%

122 003

0,22%

6 734

0

2 367

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 569 374

84,15%

0

Carried

10:33:55

dividend

4

Reports of the Statutory Auditors on related-party

Ordinary

29/05/2024

55 445 439

>99,99%

2 530

<0,01%

1 687

0

2 408

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 572 086

84,15%

0

Carried

agreements

10:34:26

5

Authorization for the Board of Directors to trade

Ordinary

29/05/2024

55 375 806

99,96%

20 305

0,04%

53 505

0

2 448

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 520 248

84,03%

0

Carried

in Company shares

10:35:00

6

Renewal of Société M.B.D as Director

Ordinary

29/05/2024

53 305 403

96,14%

2 142 524

3,86%

1 643

0

2 494

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 572 054

84,15%

0

Carried

10:35:31

7

Renewal of Marie-AiméeBich-Dufour as Director

Ordinary

29/05/2024

53 508 117

96,50%

1 939 387

3,50%

1 668

0

2 892

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 571 831

84,15%

0

Carried

10:36:03

8

Appointment of a Statutory Auditor in charge of

Ordinary

29/05/2024

55 379 597

99,88%

67 159

0,12%

2 814

0

2 494

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 570 883

84,15%

0

Carried

certifying the sustainability-related information

10:36:38

Approval of the information on the remuneration

9

of the Corporate Officers referred to Article L. 22-

Ordinary

29/05/2024

51 670 996

93,38%

3 661 879

6,62%

116 695

0

2 494

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 461 123

83,89%

0

Carried

10-9 (I) of the French Commercial Code for FY

10:37:15

2023 (ex-post vote)

Approval of the fixed, variable or exceptional

components of total remuneration and benefits

29/05/2024

10

paid or granted for the period ended December

Ordinary

50 863 115

92,09%

4 366 101

7,91%

220 355

0

2 493

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 357 875

83,65%

0

Carried

10:37:56

31, 2023 to Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive

Officer (ex-post vote)

Approval of the remuneration policy for the

29/05/2024

11

Executive Corporate Officers for FY 2024 (ex-

Ordinary

51 087 135

92,18%

4 332 262

7,82%

13 543

0

19 124

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 554 342

84,11%

0

Carried

10:38:30

ante vote)

Approval of the fixed, variable or exceptional

components of total remuneration and benefits

29/05/2024

12

paid or granted in fiscal year 2023 to Nikos

Ordinary

55 397 117

99,92%

42 500

0,08%

9 961

0

2 486

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 566 038

84,14%

0

Carried

10:39:11

Koumettis, Chair of the Board of Directors (ex-

post vote)

Approval of the remuneration policy for the Chair

29/05/2024

13

of the Board of Directors for FY 2024 (ex-ante

Ordinary

55 393 877

99,92%

42 540

0,08%

13 255

0

2 392

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 564 635

84,14%

0

Carried

10:39:44

vote)

14

Approval of the remuneration policy for Directors

Ordinary

29/05/2024

55 427 930

99,98%

8 509

0,02%

13 283

0

2 342

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 564 657

84,14%

0

Carried

for FY 2024 (ex-ante vote)

10:40:16

15

Setting the total annual amount of remuneration

Ordinary

29/05/2024

55 429 123

99,99%

7 560

0,01%

13 253

0

2 128

35 575 885

55 452 064

35 564 901

84,14%

0

Carried

for Directors for the yeat 2025 (ex-ante vote)

10:40:51

Authorization to be granted to the Board of

29/05/2024

16

Directors to reduce the Company's share capital

Extraordinary

55 424 482

99,96%

23 572

0,04%

2 332

0

1 728

35 575 910

55 452 114

35 572 146

84,15%

0

Carried

10:41:26

by cancellation of treasury shares

Authorization to be granted to the Board of

Directors to proceed with the free allocation to

29/05/2024

17

employees and Corporate Officers of existing

Extraordinary

51 352 444

92,81%

3 975 595

7,19%

105 663

0

18 412

35 575 910

55 452 114

35 458 842

83,89%

0

Carried

10:42:08

and/or to be issued shares, with Shareholders

waiving their preferential subscription rights

Delegation of authority to be given to the Board

of Directors to increase the share capital by

29/05/2024

18

issuing new ordinary shares and/or securities

Extraordinary

55 306 624

99,75%

141 221

0,25%

2 287

0

1 982

35 575 910

55 452 114

35 571 957

84,15%

0

Carried

10:42:49

giving access to the capital, with preservation of

Shareholders' preferential rights of subscription

Delegation of authority to be given to the Board

of Directors to decide to increase the share

19

capital on one or several occasions by

Extraordinary

29/05/2024

55 226 356

99,63%

204 440

0,37%

2 742

0

18 576

35 575 910

55 452 114

35 561 599

84,13%

0

Carried

incorporation of reserves, profits or premiums or

10:43:29

other sums of money whose capitalization shall

be accepted

20

Authorization to perform formalities

Extraordinary

29/05/2024

55 447 008

>99,99%

817

<0,01%

2 317

0

1 972

35 575 910

55 452 114

35 571 917

84,15%

0

Carried

10:44:01

GO PP_US

Résumé texte amendement ou nouvelle

NOT VOTED

48 731 161

88,26%

6 484 329

11,74%

185 318

0

51 134

35 575 763

55 451 942

35 361 445

83,65%

0

Carried

résolution ordinaire

GE PP_NP

Résumé texte amendement ou nouvelle

NOT VOTED

48 731 211

88,26%

6 484 329

11,74%

185 318

0

51 134

35 575 788

55 451 992

35 361 470

83,65%

0

Carried

résolution extraordinaire

AGO787B

Résumé texte amendement ou nouvelle

NOT VOTED

48 731 161

88,26%

6 484 329

11,74%

185 318

0

51 134

35 575 763

55 451 942

35 361 445

83,65%

0

Carried

résolution ordinaire

