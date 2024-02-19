Bic: adjusted EPS more than doubled in Q4

Bic reported sales of €526.1 million for the 4th quarter, stable on a reported basis (-0.1%) and up 2.4% on a comparable basis, compared with the 4th quarter of the previous year.



Adjusted operating margin was 13.8%, compared with 8.2% for the same period a year earlier.



Adjusted earnings per share more than doubled from 0.57 euros to 1.23 euros in Q4.



For the full year 2023, sales will come in at €2,263 million, up +1.3% on a reported basis and +3.5% on a comparable basis versus 2022, with adjusted operating margin rising from 14% in 2022 to 14.7% in 2023.



Adjusted earnings per share will come to 5.7 euros in 2023, compared with 5.12 euros a year earlier.



For 2024, Bic expects sales growth of between +5% and +7% at constant exchange rates, thanks to volume, price and mix effects. In 2024, we expect a slight improvement in adjusted operating margin, thanks to positive leverage on operating costs", says the Group.



Bic takes this opportunity to confirm its 2025 targets, i.e. annual sales growth of 5-7% at constant exchange rates, and an adjusted operating margin with an improvement of around 150 basis points on the 14.0% level recorded in 2022.



