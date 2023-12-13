Bic: cancellation of treasury shares

Bic announces that its Board of Directors has decided to reduce capital by cancelling 1,681,537 shares (i.e. 3.8% of share capital) corresponding to shares bought back under the program implemented from May 2022 to May 2023.



The cancellation of these treasury shares will take place on December 15. Following this operation, the share capital of the manufacturer of disposable pens, razors and lighters will be made up of 42,270,689 shares.



Société MBD and the Bich family concert have consequently crossed various capital and voting rights thresholds, and have therefore requested and obtained an exemption from the obligation to file a mandatory public offer for the company.



