Bic : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2021

04/09/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For March 2021

CLICHY - April 09, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2021 :

Date

Number of shares

Average weighted

Amount in €

price in €

12/03/21

4,500

49.6549

223,447.05

15/03/21

4,354

49.8857

217,202.34

15/03/21

326

49.8857

16,262.74

16/03/21

4,490

49.7636

223,438.56

17/03/21

4,620

50.1422

231,656.96

18/03/21

4,265

51.1074

217,973.06

19/03/21

3,845

51.7547

198,996.82

22/03/21

3,890

52.1183

202,740.19

23/03/21

3,920

50.8229

199,225.77

24/03/21

4,230

50.3175

212,843.03

25/03/21

4,830

50.2356

242,637.95

26/03/21

4,890

50.1734

245,347.93

29/03/21

4,900

50.4570

247,239.30

30/03/21

822

50.1753

41,244.10

30/03/21

3,818

50.1753

191,569.30

31/03/21

4,900

49.8282

244,158.18

TOTAL

62,600

50.4151

3,155,983.26

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and

education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement +33 1 45 19 55 28

  • 33 87 89 3351 Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

  • 33 1 45 19 52 98 Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

Albane de La Tour d'Artaise Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

  • 33 1 45 19 51 51
  • 33 7 85 88 19 48 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

  • 33 6 89 87 61 39 isegonzac@image7.fr

1st Quarter 2021 Results

April 27, 2021

2021 AGM

May 19, 2021

First Half 2021 Results

July 28, 2021

3rd Quarter 2021 Results

October 27, 2021

Disclaimer

BIC SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 19:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
