Bic : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2021
04/09/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For March 2021
CLICHY - April 09, 2021
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2021 :
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted
Amount in €
price in €
12/03/21
4,500
49.6549
223,447.05
15/03/21
4,354
49.8857
217,202.34
15/03/21
326
49.8857
16,262.74
16/03/21
4,490
49.7636
223,438.56
17/03/21
4,620
50.1422
231,656.96
18/03/21
4,265
51.1074
217,973.06
19/03/21
3,845
51.7547
198,996.82
22/03/21
3,890
52.1183
202,740.19
23/03/21
3,920
50.8229
199,225.77
24/03/21
4,230
50.3175
212,843.03
25/03/21
4,830
50.2356
242,637.95
26/03/21
4,890
50.1734
245,347.93
29/03/21
4,900
50.4570
247,239.30
30/03/21
822
50.1753
41,244.10
30/03/21
3,818
50.1753
191,569.30
31/03/21
4,900
49.8282
244,158.18
TOTAL
62,600
50.4151
3,155,983.26
