Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2023

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 02/05/2023 10 787 55,9245 603 257,58 02/05/2023 247 55,9245 13 813,35 03/05/2023 8 600 55,8121 479 984,06 04/05/2023 3 709 56,0062 207 727,00 04/05/2023 8 291 56,0062 464 347,40 04/05/2023 6 910 56,0500 387 305,50 04/05/2023 2 855 56,0500 160 022,75 05/05/2023 9 393 55,8159 524 278,75 05/05/2023 607 55,8159 33 880,25 10/05/2023 7 991 56,3967 450 666,03 11/05/2023 173 56,8173 9 829,39 11/05/2023 9 827 56,8173 558 343,61 12/05/2023 10 000 57,1017 571 017,00 15/05/2023 4 000 58,4000 233 600,00 18/05/2023 7 000 59,0425 413 297,50 18/05/2023 3 000 58,5500 175 650,00 19/05/2023 12 276 58,9417 723 567,81 22/05/2023 5 911 58,4318 345 390,50 23/05/2023 15 161 58,9000 892 982,90 23/05/2023 9 847 58,7900 578 905,05 24/05/2023 10 000 58,6227 586 227,00 25/05/2023 4 443 58,5063 259 943,49 26/05/2023 2 629 58,4222 153 591,96 26/05/2023 2 660 58,4222 155 403,05 31/05/2023 5 000 56,1500 280 750,00 TOTAL 161 317 57,4259 9 263 781,94

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

