    BB   FR0000120966

BIC

(BB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:05 2023-06-12 am EDT
53.55 EUR   -0.09%
01:09pDisclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2023
GL
12:28pCIBC Rethinks Canada's Fiscal Policy; 3rd of 3 Parts
MT
05/29BIC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2023

06/12/2023 | 01:09pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                        

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For May 2023

CLICHY – June 08, 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for May 2023 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
02/05/202310 78755,9245603 257,58
02/05/202324755,924513 813,35
03/05/20238 60055,8121479 984,06
04/05/20233 70956,0062207 727,00
04/05/20238 29156,0062464 347,40
04/05/20236 91056,0500387 305,50
04/05/20232 85556,0500160 022,75
05/05/20239 39355,8159524 278,75
05/05/202360755,815933 880,25
10/05/20237 99156,3967450 666,03
11/05/202317356,81739 829,39
11/05/20239 82756,8173558 343,61
12/05/202310 00057,1017571 017,00
15/05/20234 00058,4000233 600,00
18/05/20237 00059,0425413 297,50
18/05/20233 00058,5500175 650,00
19/05/202312 27658,9417723 567,81
22/05/20235 91158,4318345 390,50
23/05/202315 16158,9000892 982,90
23/05/20239 84758,7900578 905,05
24/05/202310 00058,6227586 227,00
25/05/20234 44358,5063259 943,49
26/05/20232 62958,4222153 591,96
26/05/20232 66058,4222155 403,05
31/05/20235 00056,1500280 750,00
TOTAL161 31757,42599 263 781,94

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations team
investors.info@bicworld.com  

 

Michèle Ventura
Investor Relations Senior Manager
michele.ventura@bicworld.com

 		Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2023 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

2nd Quarter and 1st Half 2023 ResultsJuly 26, 2023 (post market close)
3rd Quarter and 9 Months 2023 ResultsOctober 26, 2023 (post market close)

Attachment


