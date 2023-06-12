Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2023

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for May 2023 :
Date
Number of shares
Averageweightedprice in €
Amount in €
02/05/2023
10 787
55,9245
603 257,58
02/05/2023
247
55,9245
13 813,35
03/05/2023
8 600
55,8121
479 984,06
04/05/2023
3 709
56,0062
207 727,00
04/05/2023
8 291
56,0062
464 347,40
04/05/2023
6 910
56,0500
387 305,50
04/05/2023
2 855
56,0500
160 022,75
05/05/2023
9 393
55,8159
524 278,75
05/05/2023
607
55,8159
33 880,25
10/05/2023
7 991
56,3967
450 666,03
11/05/2023
173
56,8173
9 829,39
11/05/2023
9 827
56,8173
558 343,61
12/05/2023
10 000
57,1017
571 017,00
15/05/2023
4 000
58,4000
233 600,00
18/05/2023
7 000
59,0425
413 297,50
18/05/2023
3 000
58,5500
175 650,00
19/05/2023
12 276
58,9417
723 567,81
22/05/2023
5 911
58,4318
345 390,50
23/05/2023
15 161
58,9000
892 982,90
23/05/2023
9 847
58,7900
578 905,05
24/05/2023
10 000
58,6227
586 227,00
25/05/2023
4 443
58,5063
259 943,49
26/05/2023
2 629
58,4222
153 591,96
26/05/2023
2 660
58,4222
155 403,05
31/05/2023
5 000
56,1500
280 750,00
TOTAL
161 317
57,4259
9 263 781,94
