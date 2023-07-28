BIC CAMERA INC. is a Japan-based company engaged in the sale of goods such as audio-visual products, home appliances and information communication equipment products. Audio-visual products include cameras, televisions, recorder & video cameras, as well as audio products, among others. Home appliances include refrigerators, washing machines, cooking appliances, seasonal appliances, and beauty appliances. Information communication equipment products include personal computers, personal computer peripherals, computer software, and mobile phones. The Company also sells watches, second-hand computers, sporting goods, toys, glasses, contact lenses, alcoholic beverages, food, drinks, pharmaceuticals, as well as daily necessities. The Company is also involved in the broadcasting business, the logistics business, the recycling & reuse business, the communication service agency business, as well as the planning and sale of security equipment products.