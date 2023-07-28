Financial Results for

the Third Quarter of FY2023

(September 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market3048

Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

FY2022 3Q

FY2023 3Q

(million yen, %)

(Sep. 2021 - May. 2022)

(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)

Results

Results

YoY

% of sales

% of sales

Net sales

596,509

612,485

102.7

Gross profit

159,512

26.7

161,852

26.4

101.5

SG&A expenses

144,236

24.2

150,949

24.6

104.7

Personnel expenses

53,997

9.1

58,414

9.5

108.2

Advertising expenses

3,881

0.7

4,404

0.7

113.5

Logistics expenses

13,829

2.3

12,005

2.0

86.8

Utilities expenses

3,345

0.6

4,226

0.7

126.3

Rent expenses

27,081

4.5

27,587

4.5

101.9

Depreciation

6,970

1.2

6,936

1.1

99.5

Other

35,130

5.9

37,376

6.1

106.4

Operating profit

15,276

2.6

10,902

1.8

71.4

Non-operating income

2,207

0.4

1,870

0.3

84.7

Non-operating expenses

385

0.1

375

0.1

97.5

Ordinary profit

17,098

2.9

12,397

2.0

72.5

Extraordinary income

226

0.0

89

0.0

39.8

Extraordinary losses

866

0.1

2,455

0.4

283.5

Profit before income taxes

16,458

2.8

10,032

1.6

61.0

Total income taxes

5,459

0.9

3,835

0.6

70.3

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

2,838

0.5

1,579

0.3

55.6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8,160

1.4

4,617

0.8

56.6

Note) Extraordinary losses Loss on valuation of investment securities is 45 million yen in FY2022 and

1

1,889 million yen in FY2023. increased 1,844 million yen from the same period of the previous year

Non-Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

FY2022 3Q

FY2023 3Q

(million yen, %)

(Sep. 2021 - May. 2022)

(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)

Results

% of sales

Results

% of sales

YoY

Net sales

306,722

320,645

104.5

Gross profit

73,278

23.9

76,274

23.8

104.1

Gross profit excluding wholesale sales

25.4

25.2

and consideration of the provision of services

SG&A expenses

72,772

23.7

75,991

23.7

104.4

Personnel expenses

23,490

7.7

24,472

7.6

104.2

Advertising expenses

1,875

0.6

2,059

0.6

109.8

Logistics expenses

9,042

2.9

9,001

2.8

99.5

Utilities expenses

1,640

0.5

2,090

0.7

127.4

Rent expenses

16,513

5.4

16,469

5.1

99.7

Depreciation

4,979

1.6

4,859

1.5

97.6

Other

15,230

5.0

17,038

5.3

111.9

Operating profit

506

0.2

282

0.1

55.9

Non-operating income

2,446

0.8

2,464

0.8

100.7

Non-operating expenses

198

0.1

137

0.0

69.4

Ordinary profit

2,754

0.9

2,610

0.8

94.7

Extraordinary income

1,444

0.5

Extraordinary losses

203

0.1

2,396

0.7

1,178.8

Profit before income taxes

3,995

1.3

213

0.1

5.3

Total income taxes

765

0.2

601

0.2

78.6

Profit income

3,230

1.1

(387)

(0.1)

Operating income excluding consideration

270

0.1

220

0.1

81.5

for provision of services

2

Group companies

Kojima

Nippon BS Broadcasting

(Non-Consolidated)

(million yen, %)

FY2022 3Q

FY2023 3Q

FY2022 3Q

FY2023 3Q

(Sep.2021 - May.2022)

(Sep.2022 - May.2023)

(Sep.2021 - May.2022)

(Sep.2022 - May.2023)

Results

% of

Results

% of

YoY

Results

% of

Results

% of

YoY

sales

sales

sales

sales

Net sales

209,238

201,452

96.3

8,653

8,617

99.6

Gross profit

56,153

26.8

53,054

26.3

94.5

4,541

52.5

4,201

48.8

92.5

SG&A expenses

49,642

23.7

49,807

24.7

100.3

2,554

29.5

2,539

29.5

99.4

Operating profit

6,511

3.1

3,247

1.6

49.9

1,987

23.0

1,661

19.3

83.6

Non-operating income

433

0.2

294

0.1

67.8

2

0.0

1

0.0

88.8

Non-operating expenses

124

0.1

76

0.0

61.4

0

0.0

0

0.0

27.8

Ordinary profit

6,820

3.3

3,464

1.7

50.8

1,989

23.0

1,663

19.3

83.6

Extraordinary income

226

0.1

65

0.0

28.8

Extraordinary losses

653

0.3

43

0.0

6.7

Profit before income

6,392

3.1

3,485

1.7

54.5

1,989

23.0

1,663

19.3

83.6

taxes

Profit income

4,462

2.1

2,168

1.1

48.6

1,362

15.7

1,148

13.3

84.3

3

Group companies

Sofmap

Ranet

(Non-Consolidated)

(Non-Consolidated)

(million yen, %)

FY2022 3Q

FY2023 3Q

FY2022 3Q

FY2023 3Q

(Sep.2021 - May.2022)

(Sep.2022 - May.2023)

(Sep.2021 - May.2022)

(Sep.2022 - May.2023)

Results

% of

Results

% of

YoY

Results

% of

Results

% of

YoY

sales

sales

sales

sales

Net sales

29,462

30,547

103.7

71,369

79,485

111.4

Gross profit

8,745

29.7

8,739

28.6

99.9

13,376

18.7

15,810

19.9

118.2

SG&A expenses

8,167

27.7

8,241

27.0

100.9

8,538

12.0

11,392

14.3

133.4

Operating profit

578

2.0

498

1.6

86.2

4,838

6.8

4,417

5.6

91.3

Non-operating income

29

0.1

317

1.0

1,080.2

104

0.1

45

0.1

43.9

Non-operating expenses

14

0.0

19

0.1

138.8

38

0.1

33

0.0

87.7

Ordinary profit

593

2.0

796

2.6

134.2

4,904

6.9

4,429

5.6

90.3

Extraordinary income

19

0.0

Extraordinary losses

0

0.0

0

0.0

79.1

46

0.1

10

0.0

22.6

Profit before income

592

2.0

795

2.6

134.3

4,858

6.8

4,438

5.6

91.4

taxes

Profit income

442

1.5

1,450

4.7

328.0

3,272

4.6

2,975

3.7

90.9

[Bic Life Solution Inc.] - Operating loss for FY2023 3Q: 0.97 billion yen (decreased 0.95 billion yen from the same

4

period of the previous year)

