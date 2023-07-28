Financial Results for
the Third Quarter of FY2023
(September 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023)
（Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market：3048）
〈Consolidated〉 Financial Results Highlights
FY2022 3Q
FY2023 3Q
(million yen, %)
(Sep. 2021 - May. 2022)
(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)
Results
Results
YoY
% of sales
% of sales
Net sales
596,509
－
612,485
－
102.7
Gross profit
159,512
26.7
161,852
26.4
101.5
SG&A expenses
144,236
24.2
150,949
24.6
104.7
Personnel expenses
53,997
9.1
58,414
9.5
108.2
Advertising expenses
3,881
0.7
4,404
0.7
113.5
Logistics expenses
13,829
2.3
12,005
2.0
86.8
Utilities expenses
3,345
0.6
4,226
0.7
126.3
Rent expenses
27,081
4.5
27,587
4.5
101.9
Depreciation
6,970
1.2
6,936
1.1
99.5
Other
35,130
5.9
37,376
6.1
106.4
Operating profit
15,276
2.6
10,902
1.8
71.4
Non-operating income
2,207
0.4
1,870
0.3
84.7
Non-operating expenses
385
0.1
375
0.1
97.5
Ordinary profit
17,098
2.9
12,397
2.0
72.5
Extraordinary income
226
0.0
89
0.0
39.8
Extraordinary losses
866
0.1
2,455
0.4
283.5
Profit before income taxes
16,458
2.8
10,032
1.6
61.0
Total income taxes
5,459
0.9
3,835
0.6
70.3
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
2,838
0.5
1,579
0.3
55.6
Profit attributable to owners of parent
8,160
1.4
4,617
0.8
56.6
Note) Extraordinary losses： Loss on valuation of investment securities is 45 million yen in FY2022 and
1
1,889 million yen in FY2023. （increased 1,844 million yen from the same period of the previous year）
〈Non-Consolidated〉 Financial Results Highlights
FY2022 3Q
FY2023 3Q
(million yen, %)
(Sep. 2021 - May. 2022)
(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)
Results
% of sales
Results
% of sales
YoY
Net sales
306,722
－
320,645
－
104.5
Gross profit
73,278
23.9
76,274
23.8
104.1
Gross profit excluding wholesale sales
25.4
25.2
（ and consideration of the provision of services
）
SG&A expenses
72,772
23.7
75,991
23.7
104.4
Personnel expenses
23,490
7.7
24,472
7.6
104.2
Advertising expenses
1,875
0.6
2,059
0.6
109.8
Logistics expenses
9,042
2.9
9,001
2.8
99.5
Utilities expenses
1,640
0.5
2,090
0.7
127.4
Rent expenses
16,513
5.4
16,469
5.1
99.7
Depreciation
4,979
1.6
4,859
1.5
97.6
Other
15,230
5.0
17,038
5.3
111.9
Operating profit
506
0.2
282
0.1
55.9
Non-operating income
2,446
0.8
2,464
0.8
100.7
Non-operating expenses
198
0.1
137
0.0
69.4
Ordinary profit
2,754
0.9
2,610
0.8
94.7
Extraordinary income
1,444
0.5
－
－
－
Extraordinary losses
203
0.1
2,396
0.7
1,178.8
Profit before income taxes
3,995
1.3
213
0.1
5.3
Total income taxes
765
0.2
601
0.2
78.6
Profit income
3,230
1.1
(387)
(0.1)
－
Operating income excluding consideration
270
0.1
220
0.1
81.5
for provision of services
2
Group companies①
Kojima
Nippon BS Broadcasting
(Non-Consolidated)
(million yen, %)
FY2022 3Q
FY2023 3Q
FY2022 3Q
FY2023 3Q
(Sep.2021 - May.2022)
(Sep.2022 - May.2023)
(Sep.2021 - May.2022)
(Sep.2022 - May.2023)
Results
% of
Results
% of
YoY
Results
% of
Results
% of
YoY
sales
sales
sales
sales
Net sales
209,238
ー
201,452
ー
96.3
8,653
－
8,617
－
99.6
Gross profit
56,153
26.8
53,054
26.3
94.5
4,541
52.5
4,201
48.8
92.5
SG&A expenses
49,642
23.7
49,807
24.7
100.3
2,554
29.5
2,539
29.5
99.4
Operating profit
6,511
3.1
3,247
1.6
49.9
1,987
23.0
1,661
19.3
83.6
Non-operating income
433
0.2
294
0.1
67.8
2
0.0
1
0.0
88.8
Non-operating expenses
124
0.1
76
0.0
61.4
0
0.0
0
0.0
27.8
Ordinary profit
6,820
3.3
3,464
1.7
50.8
1,989
23.0
1,663
19.3
83.6
Extraordinary income
226
0.1
65
0.0
28.8
－
ー
－
ー
ー
Extraordinary losses
653
0.3
43
0.0
6.7
－
ー
－
ー
ー
Profit before income
6,392
3.1
3,485
1.7
54.5
1,989
23.0
1,663
19.3
83.6
taxes
Profit income
4,462
2.1
2,168
1.1
48.6
1,362
15.7
1,148
13.3
84.3
3
Group companies②
Sofmap
Ranet
(Non-Consolidated)
(Non-Consolidated)
(million yen, %)
FY2022 3Q
FY2023 3Q
FY2022 3Q
FY2023 3Q
(Sep.2021 - May.2022)
(Sep.2022 - May.2023)
(Sep.2021 - May.2022)
(Sep.2022 - May.2023)
Results
% of
Results
% of
YoY
Results
% of
Results
% of
YoY
sales
sales
sales
sales
Net sales
29,462
ー
30,547
ー
103.7
71,369
－
79,485
－
111.4
Gross profit
8,745
29.7
8,739
28.6
99.9
13,376
18.7
15,810
19.9
118.2
SG&A expenses
8,167
27.7
8,241
27.0
100.9
8,538
12.0
11,392
14.3
133.4
Operating profit
578
2.0
498
1.6
86.2
4,838
6.8
4,417
5.6
91.3
Non-operating income
29
0.1
317
1.0
1,080.2
104
0.1
45
0.1
43.9
Non-operating expenses
14
0.0
19
0.1
138.8
38
0.1
33
0.0
87.7
Ordinary profit
593
2.0
796
2.6
134.2
4,904
6.9
4,429
5.6
90.3
Extraordinary income
－
ー
－
ー
ー
－
ー
19
0.0
ー
Extraordinary losses
0
0.0
0
0.0
79.1
46
0.1
10
0.0
22.6
Profit before income
592
2.0
795
2.6
134.3
4,858
6.8
4,438
5.6
91.4
taxes
Profit income
442
1.5
1,450
4.7
328.0
3,272
4.6
2,975
3.7
90.9
[Bic Life Solution Inc.] - Operating loss for FY2023 3Q: 0.97 billion yen (decreased 0.95 billion yen from the same
4
period of the previous year)
